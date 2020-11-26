5 cool things about the Galaxy Z Fold 2

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 went on sale in Brazil in November 2020 for R $ 14,000. Finally, we got our hands on this real gem in the smartphone world and put together five highlights of Samsung’s latest foldable.

1. Larger external screen

The small screen outside Fold has grown. The target of much criticism in the first model of the folding from Samsung, it went from 4.6 inches to 6.2 inches, which left the user experience without having to open the phone, which is much more comfortable and useful.

Despite having the same size as a cell phone screen of the current models, the 25: 9 aspect ratio causes some strangeness when typing on the virtual keyboard, which is narrow. But there is no comparison with the previous version, which could barely see what was typed. And when you open the device, then the experience is good even with the 7.6-inch AMOLED screen, right on the tablet’s footprint.

In fact, the project as a whole is much better, well-finished and looks like a final product, not a prototype, which was the feeling I had when I tested the Galaxy Fold. Which brings me to the second point.

2. “Pimpada” hinge

In the first Fold, the crease was annoying during routine use, as in the scrolling screen of social networks, for example. Here things got a little better. Of course, the crease is still here, after all, it allows the movement of the screen, but it is more discreet.

The new hinge looks tougher and it really had an internal reinforcement in its system, including some features inherited from the Galaxy Z Flip, such as the system of “brushes” that prevent the accumulation of dirt and increase the life of the smartphone.

In addition, now it can also be open at different angles, which takes me to the next point.

3. Flex Mode

With the new hinge that allows you to fix the screen at any angle between 75 and 115 degrees, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 can be used in such Flex mode, which was successful in debuting on the Galaxy Z Flip – as it allows you to use your phone as a ” mininotebook “, with different actions happening at the top and bottom of the screen.

You can keep the keyboard on one half of the giant screen while the text you’re writing appears at the top, for example. It is also possible to use the device itself as a kind of tripod to take pictures or videos with it supported on a surface.

4. Cameras

Speaking of photos and videos, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 has no less than 5 cameras. There are 2 front 10 megapixel each and 3 rear 12 MP each. Although there are no numbers exorbitant on paper, the previous result of our tests in dimly lit places is pretty cool – even compared to the Note MP Ultra’s 108 MP giant, since the main lens also has an f / 1.8 aperture that allows more light to enter.

But one of the things I think is coolest is taking selfie with Fold. That’s because you can take a photo or video in a selfie with the main camera system, including the wide angle, that is, you are not stuck to the 10 MP set with tiny sensor.

5. Audio

Last but not least, the audio of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is impressive. The stereo speaker system is very loud, clear and still has a considerable bass. This is one of the points where we look at Fold as a tablet and not as a cell phone, since tablets tend to have better audio because people tend to use them to consume more media, play games, watch movies and everything.

In short, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 solves the problems we saw in Samsung’s first foldable and leaves the feeling of a premium, well-finished phone that draws attention wherever you go. Although I haven’t been going to many places lately, right.

This was just a brushstroke of what’s cool about the device, but we still have a lot of camera and performance tests ahead – although I don’t expect gagging or disappointments in this regard, after all we have a hardware set with 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage and Snapdragon 865 Plus processor.

Take the opportunity to leave your doubts and suggestions here in the comments.



