5 compact electric cars expected to arrive in Brazil in 2021

The electric car segment in Brazil should have great news in 2021, with the arrival of more options for consumers interested in investing in sustainable models, still little explored here.

In the compact category, Volkswagen, Fiat and Renault are some of the automakers scheduled to launch next year, bringing electrified models that should not cost less than R $ 100 thousand.

See below, which electric compacts can reach the national market in 2021, remembering that the schedules are susceptible to changes, due to the dollar value and the pandemic of the new coronavirus, among other factors.

VW e-Up!

The 100% electric version of Up! it may be one of the first to land in Brazil, until the end of the first quarter, if the German automaker’s initial schedule is maintained.

It has an 86 hp engine under the hood, powered by a 32.3 kWh battery, offering a range of 260 km in the WLTP cycle. Smaller than Up! sold in Brazil, its price should be around R $ 150 thousand.

Fiat 500 electric

Fiat’s first fully electrified car in Brazil will be the 500e, equipped with a 118 hp engine and 42 kWh battery, with a range of 320 km, according to the Italian brand.

A differential promised by the automaker is fast loading. If plugged into the outlet with a specific charger, it is possible to obtain 80% of the battery’s capacity in just 30 minutes. Regarding the price, it is speculated a value in the range of R $ 150 thousand.

New Renault Zoe

The Zoe is already sold in Brazil, but in 2021 it will undergo an update to the engine, design and internal finish. On the mechanical side, it will gain a 135 hp engine and a 52 kWh battery, improving the range from the current 300 km to 390 km.

Among the novelties, compatibility with 50 kW fast chargers, a multimedia center with a 10-inch screen and larger headlights is also planned. Rumors point to a price between R $ 150 thousand and R $ 200 thousand.

New Peugeot 208 e-GT

The electric version of the new 208 is Peugeot’s bet for the segment. It will have a 136 hp engine, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 8.1 seconds and delivering a range of 340 km, thanks to the 50 kWh battery.

The sporty-looking model features an electric parking brake, exclusive wheels and raised center console, among other highlights. The price of the 208 e-GT has not yet been defined, but it should cost more than R $ 200 thousand.

Electric MINI

The first electric-powered MINI is another model quoted for Brazil. Its 184 hp engine comes with a 32.6 kWh battery, which gives it autonomy of up to 270 km.

The feeling of driving a kart is also present in the Mini Cooper SE, according to the British automaker, despite the differences from the original version. Regarding the price for the national market, there is still no definition.



