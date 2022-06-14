5 comedies with heartbreaking endings

Shakespeare’s definition of comedy is simply a play with a happy ending. In the ancient theater, comedies were not necessarily meant to make the audience laugh; they simply ended in a satisfying conclusion, unlike tragedies that ended tragically. Today, the term “comedy” as a genre is widely used to describe any story that makes the audience laugh.

For many years, the most provocative comedy directors have played with the audience’s expectation of a happy ending. “The Big Lebowski” is a wacky comedy about white Russians and bowling, but its culmination is the untimely death of the sweetest and unsuspecting character in the cast. The Grand Budapest Hotel is a visually stunning farce about a foul—mouthed concierge accused of murdering an elderly lover, but it ends with the concierge himself being killed by a fascist death squad. Some of the funniest comedies ever created ended in tragedies.

Harold and Maud end with Maud’s death

Hal Ashby’s Harold and Maude is one of the most painful comedies ever created. Suicidal fantasies are played out for grim laughter when a boy and an elderly woman are linked by a common obsession with death. When these two fall in love with each other, one of the darkest comedies turns into one of the sweetest novels. Towards the end of the film, when Maud celebrates her 80th birthday with Harold, she commits suicide.

Harold takes Maud to the hospital and desperately tries to save her, but it’s too late. This heartbreaking twist leads to a somewhat hopeful ending, because Maud’s death inspires Harold to finally appreciate life. He drives his car into the countryside and seems to throw it off a cliff, but in fact he was not in the car. He dances while Cat Stevens plays the movie.

The Big Lebowski ends with Donnie’s death

Despite the fact that at one time the Coen brothers’ film “The Big Lebowski” was not appreciated, since then it has been overestimated as a cult classic comedy. This is a detective story in the spirit of Chandler, full of twists, turns and diversions, but instead of an irritable private investigator, the hero is a laid—back slacker. The dude doesn’t smoke cigarettes and doesn’t drink whiskey; he continuously smokes joints and drinks “White Russians”. Like many of Raymond Chandler’s short stories, The Big Lebowski has a complex plot that is ultimately meaningless.

For the most part, the tone of the “Big Lebowski” is unabashedly silly. A nihilist pisses on a Dude’s carpet, and then throws a groundhog into his bath. Walter uses a crowbar to smash a sports car that he believes belongs to the teenager who stole his money. But the film ends in tragedy. When a Dude and his friends encounter nihilists in a bowling alley parking lot, the film’s sweetest and kindest character — the cartoonishly harmless Donny Kerabatsos — dies of a heart attack.

The Grand Budapest Hotel ended with the death of M. Gustave

Wes Anderson is known for his funny but melancholic tragicomedies, in which a complex tonal balance is achieved. As in real life, some parts of Anderson’s films are laughable, while others are heartbreaking. The Royal Tenenbaums end at the Royal funeral. “Water Life” ends with the second victim of Steve Zissou’s documentary.

And “The Grand Budapest Hotel”, perhaps Anderson’s greatest work, ends with the fact that the concierge of the Rafe Fiennes M. Gustave hyperlager is killed by a fascist death squad when he tries to protect his loyal lobbyist Zero from illegal charges. Zero’s voice-over repeats one of M. Gustave’s sweetest quotes.: “There are still faint glimpses of civilization left in this barbaric slaughterhouse that was once called humanity. He was one of them.”

The pursuit of Amy ends with a breakup

After Kevin Smith burst onto the scene as a fresh voice of filmmaking with his debut indie film “Clerks,” his second feature film “Brain Rats” was met with mixed reviews and disappointing box office receipts. Smith managed to save his career with his third film, Chasing Amy, one of his most mature and emotionally engaging works. “Chasing Amy” touches on a complex and universal emotion: feelings of jealousy, insecurity and inadequacy that arise when dating someone with a much greater sexual experience.

Holden wants to come to terms with Alyssa’s past and just enjoy her love for him, but in the end he —in the wise expression of Silent Bob—”chases Amy.” He can’t let it go, so she eventually leaves him. Holden turns all the trials into his next comic with the apt title “Chasing Amy” and gives a copy to Alyssa. As the most touching scene in the movie “Jay and Silent Bob: Reboot” showed, Holden eventually had a happy ending when he raised his daughter with Alyssa and her wife.

Dr. Strangelove ended up with the nuclear annihilation of all life on Earth

Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove is considered one of the greatest political satire films ever made. The 1964 masterpiece ridiculed the then The Cold War continues, but, like the eternal classics “Duck Soup” and “The Great Dictator,” the broader ideas and ideology of his modern satire are still relevant today. The film ends on an obviously gloomy note with the nuclear destruction of all life on Earth.

Vera Lynn’s use of the phrase “We’ll meet again” adds a bittersweet irony to the film’s perfect visual climax. The juxtaposition of “We will meet again” with images of nuclear war indicates the excess of optimism during the Second World War in the era of nuclear weapons and guaranteed mutual destruction.