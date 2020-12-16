5 classic science fiction books you should read in 2021

Science fiction is one of the coolest genres in world literature (and if you think that opinion is skewed, know that you are right). Since the 19th century, many incredible works have been produced all over the planet and that means that there are almost 150 years of books imagining futures that can even be considered our past.

But without further ado, today we bring you a list of five classic science fiction books that you should give this new year a try. The selection is an offer from Scifideza. Recalling that this is not a ranking with the top five, but only five classics that are not always mentioned in the lists.

1. The End of Childhood, Arthur C Clarke

Whenever someone talks about Arthur C Clarke, it is clear that the work that emerges from everyone is “2001: a Space Odyssey”. But “O Fim da Infância” deserves mention – and a lot. The work shows a planet Earth covered by spaceships of unknown origin. Aliens come into contact with humans and help to restore peace on the planet. They still say: “We will be here for a long time, but you will only see us in 50 years”. And what happens after that time passes is to make anyone jaw drop. A story very well written and that makes the reader do not want to take his eyes off the pages to know what will happen next. In other words: unpredictable.

2. Foundation, Isaac Asimov

Perhaps in 2020 this work will no longer be so underestimated, but until some years ago Asimov’s name was inseparable from that of “I, Robot” for many Sci-Fi fans. Even so, it is not possible to make a list of works without placing Foundation among the highlights. In the trilogy (which later expanded to include seven books), we see a universe in which psychohistory allows calculations to be made to predict the flow of humanity. With that, those responsible for the studies discover that the Galactic Empire will be destroyed and will depend on many centuries to be rebuilt. However, if all knowledge of humanity is compiled, this period can be reduced. That is where the Foundation appears, which will be responsible for the Galactic Encyclopedia (honored in the Backpacker’s Guide, inclusive) and will control the fate of the universe.

3. Contact, Carl Sagan

If there is a pantheon of people who have made Science interesting for young people around the world, certainly Carl Sagan is in it. But in addition to being an incredible teacher, he was also a fiction writer and in “Contact” we see that it is possible to put a lot of SCI in Sci-FI. In this work, astronomers identify radio signals from a distant constellation and then begin to work hard to decode the instructions sent. And what they are: guides on how to build a machine capable of taking man to places never imagined. But is this real or just a plaything of superior intelligences? It is what you will only know after reading.

4. The dispossessed, Ursula K Leguin

An entire civilization was built from the flight of a planet. And this civilization decides to inhabit precisely the twin planet of its place of origin – both of which function as Moons for each other. Different social structures, languages ​​and customs build the dichotomy present in “The Dispossessed.” And the work of Ursula K Leguin – one of the most prolific American writers in fiction and fantasy – will be incredibly about this clash between societies. More than a science fiction work, the book is an essay on human existence and its inherent demands. An indication that cannot be ignored by those who like fiction that reflects on the real world.

5. We, Ievgueni Zamiatin

Have you ever thought about reading a work that inspired “Brave New World” and “1984”? This is your chance with “Us”, a Russian novel published in 1924 that reflects on the structure that was being built in the Soviet Union in that decade. A dystopian novel that reflects on technological evolution, constant surveillance, the construction of a state of War and also on the melting of “being” in societies with forced uniformity. It has some of the most striking quotes in the literature and deserves to be read by fans of sci-fi and dystopias



