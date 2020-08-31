5 casual outfits to wear in your day to day

Choose the best outfit for your daily routine. We know that the pandemic still continues in much of the world, but some activities have already resumed and even if you still do not leave home you can return to the best fashion trends to look comfortable and live in the new normal without losing style or continuing with your pajamas. all day.

If you think that a mask can ruin your outfit, don’t worry, there are many designs and colors that can match your clothes. Remember that fashion also indicates a lot about your personality, if you are a reserved, elegant, funny, flirtatious person, among other things, so choose well the clothes that make you feel comfortable so that you impress others.

From pastel, dark, neutral colors, accessories and bags, clothes are of great help to give us the appearance we want to project, a casual look does not necessarily have to be elegant and serious, but if you can take care of your appearance and look presentable and confident. yourself. We leave you a list with 5 casual outfits that you can use in your day to day, you do not need lots of brand clothes, money or luxurious accessories, find the one you like the most and experiment with fashion.

Comfortable

If you want to look good, but feel comfortable, combining a pair of soft and pastel-colored clothes will help you look feminine and adorable, in addition, you can highlight your look with accessories.

Dark

The black color is elegant, if you want to look youthful, sexy and casual, this outfit is ideal for you. Wearing clothes in dark or neutral tones is the key, in addition, you can combine it with masks or hats.

Cute

Feminine, comfortable and youthful, this outfit will help you feel fresh and casual, jean never fails, neither do booties and ripped styles, complement your outfit with a bag.

E-Girl

The E-Boys and E-Girls boys are in fashion, use neutral and dark colors, as well as original accessories that give you a sexy, elegant and mysterious touch, complement your clothing with some accessories such as chains or caps.

Cold

Youthful, comfortable and safe from the cold, although summer still persists, sometimes the rain comes as a surprise, complement your outfit with a protective jacket, wear tennis to feel comfortable and complement your clothing with some accessories and simple t-shirts.



