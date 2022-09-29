5 cases when MAMAMOO proved that they are professionals on stage

As many of you may know, MAMAMOO is returning with four members this October. It’s been over a year since their last release “Mumumumuch” on September 15th last year.

The vocal female group K-pop is known for its stage performances and powerful voices that can perform any song.

Before their return, let’s remember the times when MAMAMOO members not only killed the scene, but also handled unexpected situations very professionally.

MAMAMOO Moments On Stage: Microphone Problems

MAMAMOO have performed at many university festivals. When I mean a lot, how really a lot. In the era of “Um Oh Ah Yeah”, the participants said in an interview with “Immortal Songs 2” that they attend more than 3 concerts a day.

Of course, when they do, technical problems will definitely occur. But MAMAMOO members are professional performers, so they know exactly what to do.

There were many times when Hviin and Sol’s microphone didn’t work, and Moonbel was always there to give her her own. It’s good that she comes up with solutions quickly when it comes to such stages.

Interruptions of MAMAMOO live performance

One of the best examples of such a scenario is their promotion in Japan. The participants were performing the Japanese version of “Decalcomanie”, and the music suddenly stopped. They didn’t even flinch when it happened. They continued to perform as if nothing had happened.

Since they are known as excellent vocalists, MAMAMOO is easy to sing live and continue their performance. When the music turned on again, it didn’t seem to stop because they were singing the right lines.

When, instead of the song they were rehearsing, another song is playing

This time, Hwasa finds herself in the spotlight because it’s always her, which is why she’s so ready to sing and perform as if it really was a song they had in mind that would be played next.

There were many cases when MAMAMOO thought they would sing “Starry Night” and were able to do it, but then started playing “Decalcomanie”. It’s good that they mostly sing live, so changing the song is not a problem for them.

The singer “Maria” just makes her way to the front of the stage, as if she knew that the song would be playing. Fans have always applauded her for that and for not being overwhelmed by the situation.

Malfunction of the MAMAMU Hwasa cabinet

This very old video was shot in 2015 during the era of their “Um Oh Ah Yeah”. They were performing their debut song, “Mr. Ambitious”, when suddenly Hwasa’s outer clothing unbuttoned. It’s a good thing she realized it right away and didn’t flaunt herself.

Hviin noticed it in time and immediately corrected it until it came to the solo part. When you watch the video, it’s really cool how she went from being in the back, quickly adjusting her top Hwasa, to singing her part as if nothing had happened. Really professional.

MAMAMOO Lip Sync

Many idols have done this before, and MAMAMOO too. Since they are known for always singing live, their lip syncing is something new. And because they are professionals, they do it diligently, although it is really difficult for them.

It has become an internal joke in the fandom that MAMAMOO lip sync terribly, but I would like to look at the positive side of this and say that they demonstrate their highest professionalism by doing this.