5 Best Netflix Fantasy Movies To Watch In 2021

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted some of the best fantasy movies to watch on Netflix even in 2021. Check it out!

Stardust: The Mystery of the Star

Based on the eponymous book by Neil Gaiman, the feature film tells the story of Tristan (Charlie Cox), a romantic young man who wants to prove his love to a local girl. However, for that, he must face several challenges to get the star Yvaine (Claire Danes), who is in great danger when chased by a powerful witch (Michelle Pfeiffer) and a group of mercenaries.

The Animated Castle

Produced by famed Studio Ghibli, The Animated Castle features young Sophie as she is cursed by a witch and turned into an old woman. However, with the help of the sorcerer Howl, who lives in a walking castle, she will be able to regain her original appearance, even though this is difficult in some respects.

The Addams Family

Released in the 1990s, the public got to know the eccentric Addams a little more in a film full of interesting nuances and very curious characters. The production addresses the family in crisis, especially after a dishonest lawyer sets out to steal their entire fortune, using Gordon (Christopher Lloyd) as an imposter.

The goonies

On a certain day, a group of very curious kids find a treasure map. Searching for the clues the object suggests, they discover a new world, in which there are great dangers, secret passages and magical mysteries.

Jumanji

After a few years trapped inside a board game, Alan Parrish (Robin Williams) is released by two children. However, now they all need to venture through the stages of the mysterious artifact if they don’t want to be stuck in the game forever.