Despite the intense cold, this December was more colorful and interesting thanks to the many Korean dramas. Let’s take a moment to evaluate and look back at the Korean dramas that gained the most popularity on Viki last month!

In no particular order.

“Weak Hero Class 1”

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Weak Hero Class 1” is an action-packed school drama starring Park Ji-hoon as Yeon Si-eun, a model student who excels at school but is physically weak, making him an easy target for bullies who envy his high grades. Although Yeon Si Eun seems weak from the outside, he eventually uses his brain to win battles, fighting the violence that unfolds both inside and outside the school. Choi Hyun Wook and Hong Kyung play classmates Yong Si Eun, Ahn Su Ho and Oh Bum Seok, who join him in fighting bullies.

“Summer strike”

Based on a popular webtoon, “Summer Strike” is a romantic drama about people who give up their busy city life to move to a small town and do nothing. Im Siwan from ZE:A plays Ahn Dae Bum, a shy mathematical genius who now leads a quiet life as a village librarian, and Seolhyun from AOA plays Lee Yeo Reum, a burned-out young professional who quits her job and goes to an unfamiliar place. the village to find yourself.

“The Forbidden marriage”

Based on a web novel, Forbidden Marriage is a drama starring Kim Yong Dae as King Yi Heon, who falls into deep despair after his wife’s death and eventually bans marriages in his kingdom. Seven years after losing his wife (played by Kim Min-ju), who was then the crown Princess, he meets a con artist named So Rang (Park Ju-hyun), who claims that she may be possessed by the spirit of the late princess. .

“Reborn Rich”

“Reborn Rich” is a fantasy drama in which Song Joon Ki plays Yoon Hyun Woo, the loyal secretary of the Chaebol family. When he dies after being accused of embezzlement by the very family he served faithfully, he is reborn as the youngest son of the Jin Do Joon family and plots to take over the company to get revenge. The drama also starred Shin Hyun Been as the anti-corruption investigation prosecutor Seo Min Young and Lee Sung Min as Jin Yang Chul, the head of the Soonyang Group.

“Curtain Call”

Curtain Call is a drama about an elderly hotel hostess from North Korea, who has not long to live, and a theater actor who pretends to be her grandson in order to fulfill her last wish. Kang Ha-neul will play Yoo Jae-heon, an unknown theater actor who attempts to change his life, and Ha Ji-won will play the heiress Park Se-yeon, who runs the Nakwon Hotel owned by her grandmother Ja Geum Soon (Go Doo Shim).