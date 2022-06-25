5 best Friends from Horror movies

It’s hard for the main character to survive a horror movie without a best friend. For a while, the main character is completely alone, especially if the film is about the supernatural or that he is somehow isolated. But there are many horror movies where a character has a close friend (or several) with whom he conducts an investigation, which proves that it is always easier to confront a killer or defeat a villain in a team.

There are a lot of scary movies about high school or college students who travel in a group and always hang out together, and there are also some adult couples who are nearby and get into an unimaginable situation. These friendships from horror movies definitely stand out and mean a lot to the characters.

Julie James and Helen Shivers (I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997)

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” is a solid slasher that does what the worst teen horror movies can’t do: explores a friendship that has seen better days and may seem like its heyday has already passed. A year after the accidental hit-and-run and murder, Julie James (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Helen Shivers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) stopped keeping in touch. Julie left for college, and Helen stayed in town, working in a department store.

When the friends see each other again, Helen is devastated when she realizes how much things have changed. While they investigate the mystery, Helen asks what happened and reveals that she misses their relationship. Remove the element of horror and it’s a realistic portrait of how friendships change as people go to college and get older.

Blair Lily and Her Friends (Without Friends, 2014)

Unfriended has one of the best friendships in horror movies because the film reveals the secrets that people can keep from each other and how toxic a group of people can be to each other. Blair Lily (Shelly Henning) is chatting online with her friends: Jess Felton (Renee Olstead), Val Rommel (Courtney Halverston), Adam Sewell (Will Peltz) and her boyfriend Mitch Roussel (Moses Storm).

When the ghost of Laura Barnes enters the chat, the cracks in the group become clear and distinct, and small and big betrayals come from the tree. Unfriended is a creative and inventive horror film, but it also shows that people don’t always tell each other everything, even if they claim to be best friends.

Chris Washington and Rod Williams (Away, 2017)

Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya) and Rod Williams (Lil Rel Howery) are best friends in the popular Blumhouse horror movie “Away.” Chris works for the TSA at the airport and is one of the best supporting characters in horror movies.

They share an important friendship, as Rod warns Chris about visiting the family of his girlfriend Rose Armitage (Allison Williams), and he seems to know that something terrible is going to happen. Rod is also here to save Chris, and it is clear that he will do everything he can for him. The two take care of each other, and Rod is always ready to joke, which Chris appreciates. Rod and Chris have natural, easy interactions that speak to how close they are and how long they have known each other.

Byrd Fitcher and Casey (Polaroid, 2019)

In the 2019 Polaroid film, Bird Fitcher (Catherine Prescott) and Casey (Samantha Logan) form a sweet friendship that becomes an integral part of the film’s plot. One of the most underrated horror films for teenagers. The film tells about what happens when a Bird finds a camera that releases a mysterious entity that then kills people.

While Bird is investigating, Casey goes on a trip, showing how meaningful their friendship is to both of them. If Casey didn’t care about the Bird, she would have laughed and said that the Bird didn’t seem to make any sense and they needed to move on and think about something else. Instead, Casey is around all the time.

Dina, Sam, Kate and Simon (Fear Street, Part One: 1994, 2021)

The love story of Dina Johnson and Sam Fraser “Fear Street” is an important and significant part of the Netflix movie, and Keana Madeira and Olivia Scott Welch play these roles perfectly. The couple are also friends with Simon (Fred Hechinger) and Kate (Julia Rewald), and eventually the four form an amazing team.

As the characters figure out who the killer is in Shadyside, they get even closer, and it’s terrible to watch Simon and Kate get killed. While the film is a fun throwback to the slasher stories of the 90s, it’s also a portrait of teenagers coming to their senses, finding out who they are, and having fun together. Despite the fact that the danger is right here, the characters can’t help but laugh and joke.