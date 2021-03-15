5 altcoins to watch this week! here are details

The cryptocurrency market has been buoyed by Bitcoin breaking a record last week and altcoins such as Chiliz and Dego Finance appreciating several times. As the new week has entered, what news await some altcoin investors?

The five altcoins we are focusing on for the week of March 15-21 are Litecoin, Stellar Network, NEM, Celsius Network and Holochain, respectively.

5 altcoins to track this week

Litecoin (LTC)

Opening price of the week *: $ 214.91

News this week: MimbleWimble via Extension Blocks (MWEB)

codes are expected to be completed by 15 March. Litecoin miners will decide if they support this update after the necessary checks for the code have been made.

Why to watch it: MWEB was featured in a Litecoin Improvement Proposal in 2019. The goal of the project, which has been under development since then, is to enable Litecoin users to switch to L2 more secretly than usual. The amount of transactions made during the transition can be kept confidential with MWEB.

Stellar Network (XLM)

Opening price of the week: $ 0.38

News this week: The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) will reset its testnet on March 17th.

Why to follow it: The Stellar test network is used to test existing applications and develop new projects. Thanks to the resets thrown at certain intervals, the spam is cleaned, the adaptation time to the ledger is shortened and the system operates in a more sustainable way. Accounts, historical data and generally all entries in the resette ledger on March 17 will be deleted.

NEM (XEM)

Opening price of the week: $ 0.33.

News this week: Symbol, developed by NEM, will go live on March 15th after the snapshot on March 12th.

Why to follow it: Symbol, which has been in development for four years, will introduce the NEM ecosystem with new technical features. Symbol designed to be “suitable for individual and corporate use” is being promoted as a “new generation blockchain at corporate level”. The developer team states that Symbol is an important step for NEM.

Celsius Network (CEL)

Opening price of the week: $ 5.11

This week’s news: Celsius Network CEO Alex Mashinsky announced that the CEL token will be listed on three new exchanges.

Why to follow it: Founded by Alex Mashinsky and Daniel Leon, the Celsius Network first started trading on the stock exchange in June 2018. Mashinsky announced at the AMA event held on March 12 that Liquid, Bittrex and Bitfinex exchanges will list CEL tokens this week.

Holochain (HOT)