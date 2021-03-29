5 altcoins to watch this week! here are details

The cryptocurrency market has entered the new week calmly with a daily change of 0.7%. While Bitcoin dominance is watching at 57.9%, there will be developments that may affect some altcoin investors throughout the week.

The five altcoins we are focusing on for the week of March 29-April 4 are Cardano (ADA), Cosmos (ATOM), Avalanche (AVAX), Chiliz (CHZ) and Pundi X (NPXS), respectively. Although they are not on the list, Fetch.ai, which will publish its mainnet on March 31, and ECOMI (OMI), which will be listed by Uniswap on March 31, are among the news to be followed.

Altcoin news to follow this week

Cardano (ADA)

Opening price of the week *: $ 1.18

This week’s news: The IOHK Foundation announced that the update, lasted as D-Day, will be completed on March 31st.

Why to follow it: In July 2020, every block in the Cardano network was generated by IOHK-controlled nodes. March 31 will be a turning point in decentralization for Cardano. Cardano blocks will be produced by user pools after that date.

Cosmos (ATOM)

Opening price of the week *: $ 19.21

This week’s news: The Cosmos community will receive information about Inter Blockchain Communication at the party to be held on the evening of March 29.

Why to follow: Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC) will begin to be used after 5 years of operation. Users will be able to transact with IBC token transfers between two different blockchains. The demo of these transactions will be shared at the party that will start in the evening and the usage areas of IBC will be detailed.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Opening price of the week *: $ 28.78

News this week: Avalanche announced that Apricot’s first leg will be launched on the mainnet on March 31st.

Why follow up: The first phase of Apricot will save 50% in the cost of transactions made with smart contracts. Thus, Avalanche users are expected to be more active in the decentralized finance (DeFi) field.

Chiliz (CHZ)

Opening price of the week *: $ 0.524

This week’s news: Chiliz announced that fan tokens developed for the Professional Fighters League (PFL) will be added to the Socios.com app on March 31st.

Why to follow it: While no league in the US has been actively involved in the Chiliz & Socios.com ecosystem so far, this will change after March 31st. Company CEO Alexandre Dreyfus often said “Nobody wants to be the first, but they don’t want to be the last.” He said that the studies in the US market are continuing with his comment.

Pundi X (NPXS)