5 altcoins that could explode next month

Cryptocurrency trader and strategist Michaël van de Poppe announced the top five cryptocurrencies he thinks could spark bullish rallies in September.

5 altcoins expected to explode in September

In a new YouTube video, cryptocurrency analyst Crypto Michaël says he’s watching Ontology (ONT / BTC) because it looks like he’s forming a double bottom.

“We are above the 100-day and 200-day SMA (moving average). We are in the last zone of resistance. If we break through this zone of resistance, the next levels are 1,000 satoshi and 1,200 satoshi. ”

The next cryptocurrency on Van de Poppe’s list is Wanchain (WAN / BTC). The analyst emphasizes that to keep the bullish sentiment, the coin must hold the space between 2,900 and 3,100 satoshi. If Wanchain holds 4,100 satoshi support and break resistance, the trader expects WAN / BTC to target 5,000 satoshi and 6,200 satoshi.

Crypto Michaël follows the Celer Network (CELR / BTC) as the pair continues to show bullish signals. The cryptocurrency analyst stated that the cryptocurrency is currently consolidating just below the resistance and expects the pair to squeeze and explode to its targets of 200 satoshi and 330 satoshi.

Troy (TROY / BTC) is the fourth cryptocurrency that caught Van de Poppe’s attention. The analyst emphasizes that the pair remains bullish as long as it holds key support around 55 satoshi.

“It would be great if Troy manages to hold on, because the next rally will get us 107 satoshi and 145 satoshi.”

The last token on the trader list is the Curve DAO Token (CRV / BTC) as it has more than twice the bullish potential.

“We should see a clear support resistance change at 2,900 satoshi. If this happens, I think we will test levels around 4,100 satoshi and 6,000 satoshi. ”

Bitcoin and Ethereum Outlook

Meanwhile, Van de Poppe expects Bitcoin to continue consolidating in the short term, but identifies a key level that will awaken the bulls:

“The short-term resistance zone has been reached. Probably the level is expected to be a little more volatile for BTC. It is very important to see the resistance level at $ 11,250-11,300. If $ 11,650 is broken, I think the next level will be $ 12,000. ”

As for Ethereum, the crypto analyst predicts that the second largest cryptocurrency will reach its 52-week high:

“Ethereum seems ready for the rise. A new rally could raise ETH to $ 500. “



