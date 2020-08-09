5 altcoins experiencing crazy price increases

The five altcoins listed as the first exchange offers (IEOs) on Binance continue to rise. The Band Protocol (BAND), designed to connect real-world data to smart contracts, has gained 377% in the last 30 days, according to data from crypto platform Messari. The token has grown by 704% in the past 90 days and 3.355% exponentially from year to date.

Altcoin Rally Continues

Meanwhile, Perlin, a smart contract platform that aims to transform international business into a digital and autonomous industry, has increased by 279%.

Aiming for efficient and competitive decentralized application (dApp) experiences in real-world environments by enabling fast and low-cost transactions, Elrond rose 172%.

Secured crypto loan provider Kava grew by 162% and Fetch.AI, leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, multi-agent systems and decentralized ledger technology to automate economic transactions, achieved 156% gains.

Binance began rolling out IEOs in early 2019 to formalize the introduction of new tokens to the market. Since then, 18 cryptocurrencies have been released through the IEO platform known as Binance Launchpad.



