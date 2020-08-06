5 Altcoin Suggestions To Follow This Month

Popular analyst Michael van de Poppe (Crypto Michael) shared a video today; In August, it announced 5 altcoins that should be followed.

Top 5 Crypto Altcoins to Trade In August! Check it here:https://t.co/M91lOIJDfj Full TA on 5 altcoins that I'm watching mainly in the coming period. What are a few? I'm definitely watching $LTO & $QLC. The rest? Check the vid! Enjoy and please subscribe!#CRYPTO — Crypto Michaël (@CryptoMichNL) August 6, 2020

As is known, there has been a serious recovery in the altcoin market for the past few weeks. Investors are also doing research to turn to altcoins, taking this opportunity. So what are the altcoins shared by Crypto Michael?

Celer Network

Celer Network is currently ranked 188th in the market, according to CoinMarketCap data. The cryptocurrency defines itself as ‘layer-2 scaling platform’ to create fast, easy-to-use, low-cost and secure blockchain applications on the internet scale with off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-compatible crypto economy.

The cryptocurrency was trading at $ 0.007292 at the time of writing. The crypto currency has earned its investors 7% in the last 24 hours.

LTO Network (LTO)

LTO Network ranks 312th on the market. LTO Network is defined as a mixed blockchain platform that offers Inter-Business functionality. The cryptocurrency was trading at $ 0.086438 at the time of writing. LTO has gained 17.39% in the last 24 hours.

QLC Chain

Another cryptocurrency that Crypto Michael calls attention is QLC Chain. QLC Chain aims to become the next generation public chain for Network as a Service / Network-as-a-Service (NaaS). He describes herself as a multi-dimensional block-cage notebook with embedded telecom service capabilities. The cryptocurrency, which ranks 523, was trading at $ 0.031466 at the time of writing.

Anker

Ankr, which ranks 153rd, is a platform that determines to use computing resources in devices and data centers. Ankr started trading at $ 0.006908, rising around 16 percent in the past 24 hours. Speaking about the cryptocurrency, the analyst said that Ankr will rise even more.

DMM: Governance (DMG)

DMG has seen an increase of 3 percent in the last 24 hours. The crypto currency ranks 2109th in the market. DeFi Money Market (DMM) empowers everyone to earn interest in currency, with the support of real-world assets represented in the chain. The cryptocurrency was trading at $ 1.28 at the time of writing.



