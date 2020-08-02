5 Altcoin Recommendations to Follow from the Analyst

Popular cryptocurrency analyst Nicholas Merten said the two cryptocurrencies will rise with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP as a new bull market appears.

In the last part of DataDash, Merten says the correction in the altcoin markets offers investors a chance before the next big rally boom. The analyst said that traders should pay attention to Cardano (ADA) and Tezos (XTZ) to prepare for the next rise. However, the analyst also draws attention to Litecoin (LTC). In short, according to Merten, besides BTC, 5 altcoin, LTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and XTZ must be followed.

Merten used the following statements:

“Now that we’re having a retreat here, this offers an opportunity to return to some bulls who have missed most of the rally parts of the rally. The most important thing to focus on is cryptocurrencies, which really have a chance to load. Cardano and Tezos are one of them. However, these cryptocurrencies will be our focus, as well as major currencies such as Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP. ”

As for Litecoin, Merten says a new rally will happen if the bulls can catch a key level:

“Like Bitcoin, just like Ethereum, Litecoin has built long-term technical entities and has a very clear resistance and support points. Apparently, if you really look at the daily schedule, we basically need to go above $ 70, we can really experience this rise. ”

Rise in Ethereum to Continue

Merten also expects a long-term rise in Ethereum. According to him, the second largest cryptocurrency will be able to see the highest levels of all time.



