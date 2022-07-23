5 Actors Who Could Play Professor X in the MCU

Aside from Wolverine himself, there is perhaps no more iconic X-Men character than the team’s founder and mentor, Professor Charles Xavier, better known as Professor X. So it’s fitting that Professor X was the first X-Men character to appear in Marvel. The cinematic universe.

Indeed, fans were delighted to see Professor X make a brief appearance in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness as a member of the Illuminati of Earth-838, played again by Sir Patrick Stewart. But after he was killed for the fourth time, it is unlikely that after the X-Men finally appear on Earth-616, there will be another crackdown on Xavier Stewart. So, the question remains: which actor will be chosen to bring Professor X from the MCU to life? Even though there are rumors that Giancarlo Esposito is currently running (and probably would be a great fit), there are other talented actors who could also play this role.

James McAvoy

The most obvious candidate to replace Patrick Stewart as Professor X is, of course, a man who has already done it once. James McAvoy first played Charles Xavier more than a decade ago in the 2011 film X-Men: First Class, and his performance was recognized as one of the highlights of the film. McAvoy’s Xavier may not be as beloved as Stewart, but many Marvel fans still consider him a worthy successor. And after the return of one previous Professor X for the MCU, it goes without saying that another will follow suit.

Of course, a one—time cameo is a completely different matter than becoming a major player in the ongoing history of the MCU. McAvoy played Professor X four times in the 2010s, so perhaps he would prefer to leave this role in the past. Alternatively, Marvel Studios may choose a new actor to help distinguish the MCU X-Men from 20th Century Fox films. But if James McAvoy returns to the role of Charles Xavier, many fans will be glad to see him again.

Mark Strong

As an alternative, Marvel Studios may choose another Hollywood favorite — a bald Englishman — Mark Strong, quite possibly one of the best character actors working today. No stranger to the superhero genre, Strong played alongside Ryan Reynolds’ Hal Jordan as Sinistero in Green Lantern, and most recently appeared as Dr. Sivana in Shazam!. But beyond that, he was in everything from the TV series “Kingsman” to Sherlock Holmes and Cruella.

Strong is an actor of incredible range and versatility, able to easily portray both diabolical villains and kind—hearted heroes. In other words, he has the talent and charisma necessary to capture the essence of a subtle, big character like Professor X. It also helps that he already looks the part and has a great voice. If he hadn’t been too busy in Washington, he probably would have made a brilliant Charles Xavier.

Stanley Tucci

Here’s a funny fact: despite the fact that in most film adaptations after Patrick Stewart, he is portrayed as an Englishman, in the comics Charles Xavier is actually an American. Thus, it is quite possible that Marvel Studios will be looking for an American actor for the character to remain more accurate in the comics and distinguish this new Professor X from his predecessors in live action movies. And when it comes to bald American actors who can play a great mentor, the MCU already has someone who meets all the requirements — Stanley Tucci.

Indeed, Tucci has already played Dr. Abraham Erskine in the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger. Thus, it may seem too unpleasant to call him another Marvel mentor. However, several actors have already performed a double role in the MCU, from Gemma Chan to Mahershala Ali. And since Erskine is no longer alive after his debut film, it is unlikely that anyone will confuse these two roles. If Tucci is ready to return to the MCU, there will be a place for him at Xavier’s School for Gifted Youth.

Brian Cruston

Speaking of bald American actors, Bryan Cranston is one of the most high—profile actors who has not yet appeared in the Marvel cinematic universe. Cranston, best known for his role as Walter White in the TV series Breaking Bad, has extensive experience playing complex father figures. But while he’s better known these days for his dramatic roles, Cranston has also starred in films like Godzilla, Power Rangers and Kung Fu Panda 3, so he’s familiar with popular franchises. So if he decides to take on a major role in the MCU, he will become an incredible Professor X.

Jordan Peele

Over the past few years, there have been persistent rumors that Marvel Studios plans to select black actors for the roles of Magneto and Professor X. And although these rumors have yet to be verified, they have also not been refuted. So if the MCU does introduce Black Xavier, Jordan Peele may well be perfect for the role.