5 action movies in which the villain wins

The draw of most action movies is dynamic fights and battles, but most of them still manage to end with the good guy standing and the bad guy dead. The alternative, though rare, shocking and often depressing, can still be very funny in the right context.

The most common sad ending for militants is one part of a larger story. The middle part of the trilogy often has a “all is lost” ending to prepare for an even more enjoyable victory at the end. However, the chance to see the villain standing at the top of their kingdom, even for a moment, is still interesting. There are spoilers ahead for each mentioned movie.

Avengers: Infinity War

Everyone knows how it happens. Infinity War is Thanos’ movie, his chance to finally be in the spotlight that he’s been teasing for the past few years. He does it with great aplomb, and since then people have been lining up to praise him as one of the best villains in the history of cinema. Yes, Thanos takes the Infinity Stones one by one. He defeats an army of heroes who rise up to fight him, and undergoes all the sacrifices and trials necessary to get his weapons. He succeeds thanks to overwhelming natural strength, unstoppable ambition and reckless willingness to do anything for the sake of a terrible goal.

Unlike any other Marvel cinematic universe movie, this one ends with an immediate and nightmarish moment of death. Thanos wins, half of all living things are destroyed, and the audience gets the opportunity to enjoy the spectacle of several of their favorite characters turned to dust. The blow is softened immediately by watching the “Finale”, but people cried in the cinema back in 2018.

The Tai Chi Man

Keanu Reeves’ directorial debut is a fun martial arts tinkering that’s a bit confusing in the details of the narrative. The strangest part of this is probably his final battle and the resulting finale. Throughout most of the film, the peaceful Tai chi master Tiger (Tiger Chen) is incited by his nemesis, the mysterious warrior Donaka (Keanu Reeves), to use his skills to kill. Donaka confronts the Tiger with one enemy after another, philosophically convinced that the stronger enemy will eventually kill the weaker one. The tiger wins every battle and continues on his way until he fights Donaka himself. Donaka explains that his student is becoming more and more ruthless, more cruel, slowly succumbing to his base motives. Tiger challenges Donaka, wins despite being stabbed, and kills Donaka in battle. The tiger wins the battle, but at the same time becomes a killer. The film fails to convey to this moment the impression it deserves, but Donaka dies a winner, even if the background music insists on a happy ending.

Update

Lee Whannell’s killer horror/action movie with artificial intelligence is a bizarre mix of original comedy and dark cyberpunk dystopia. In the film, body horror is used as a highlight, highlight and decoration of the action. The main character Gray turns out to be a cripple, and his beloved girlfriend is killed after a chance encounter with a gang of violent thugs. The reclusive billionaire gives Gray a neural implant that gives him back the ability to use his limbs, as well as much more. Possessing new physical abilities, Gray begins the path of revenge for his circumstances.

Unfortunately, the villain is not the people Gray is after, not the billionaire who gave him the tools, and not Gray himself. It is a neural implant itself that has realized itself and is looking for a helpful body that it can use to claim dominance over humanity. Through Gray, he finds this slave. The update ends when the chip in Gray’s head erases his identity and the long process of doing the same with everyone else begins. It’s incredibly grim, but totally to the point.

Skyfall

Like most James Bond villains, Raul Silva dies at the end of this film. However, unlike most of Bond’s antagonists, he achieves his goals sooner than he does. Silva’s real target, behind all the large-scale attacks on MI6 and the entire intelligence world, is the curator of M. Bond, who betrayed the charismatic maniac many years ago, leaving him disfigured and vindictive. Silva’s plan consists of many steps, some of which go far beyond a simple desire for revenge.

Looking for M’s death is all that remains for Silva, and he proves that he is ready to destroy everything to achieve this goal. Although he is killed first, M. dies from injuries sustained during the conflict. Silva won and didn’t even live to celebrate.

The Dark Knight

Christopher Nolan’s second look at Batman is the perfect version of the classic action movie “the bad guy wins.” This is the second part of the trilogy, and the third film should bring everything back to a happy ending. The villain does not win the battle, instead claiming a philosophical victory.

The Joker’s plan works on almost all levels. He loses the “battle for the soul of Gotham”, but successfully corrupts Harvey Dent and allows Batman to fall for his crimes. The Joker goes far beyond any other Gotham Nolan fixture.