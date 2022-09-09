5 A24 Movies Worth Watching Later in 2022

From a terrifying horror movie like “Legacy” to the incredibly impressive “Everything Everywhere at Once“, A24 has released some fantastic and thoughtful films over the past few years. 2022 has already been a great year for the company as they have immersed themselves in horror with Men and Bodies Bodies Bodies. By the end of the year, A24 will release its third film with Ari Astaire called Disappointment Blvd. starring Joaquin Phoenix. Every year it is interesting to see what films the company is working on, because they always make the audience think and feel.

There are still a few months until 2022, and A24 has many upcoming releases that moviegoers should know about, from the expected “Whale” starring Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink to a touching and serious family drama on an overly topical topic, there are many interesting choices.

The Whale (September 4)

The long-awaited 2022 film in TIFF format, the upcoming A24 film “The Whale” looks emotional, complex and culturally significant. Brendan Fraser plays a man named Charlie who weighs 600 pounds and who has been through a lot of pain. He begins to communicate again with his high school student, played by the star of “Very Strange Things” Sadie Sink.

Emotional/compulsive overeating is incredibly important, but it is not discussed as much as anorexia, bulimia and orthorexia, and it definitely deserves attention. Movie fans are looking forward to this film directed by Darren Aronofsky based on the play by Samuel D. Hunter. A24 does not shy away from tough discussions, and The Whale is sure to create interesting and much-needed conversations.

Pearl (September 16)

There are a lot of great A24 horror movies featuring women, and the upcoming X Pearl prequel is sure to make a big impression. From the “Pearl” trailer, horror fans can see how Mia Goth’s character begins to exist.

Although Pearl seems like a sweet and religious young woman, as she runs a boarding house for soldiers, she dreams of murder, which is definitely not expected by anyone who knows her. The themes of beauty, dreams and aging are still present in the prequel, as in the first film, and the audience learns that Pearl wanted to become a famous actress. When her dreams slipped away from her, she decided to start taking out her frustration on people in a terrible way. X is so impressive that there are definitely high hopes for a prequel that is sure to be just as special and well done.

God’s Creatures (September 30)

God’s Creature is another upcoming A24 movie that will also be released in September 2022. Aisling Franciosi, Paul Mezcal and Emily Watson starred in the emotional family drama.

The film has a great setting when a mother and son live in a fishing town, and when she lies when he is accused of rape, it has a huge impact on them and everyone they know. Watson, who plays the mother, explained Deadline.com in an interview: “I think there’s a very real problem with this, which is also very specific to Ireland, is that it’s a thing. Mothers give their sons alibis for sexual relationships. crimes, and people believe in them. And in Ireland there are real stories of villages or towns where people have been accused of rape and the whole community closes in around them and ostracizes the woman, so it’s very depressing, the real thing.”

Inspection (November 18)

“Inspection” will make a big splash at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022, and its premiere will take place for the first time. Directed by Elegance Bratton, the film stars Gabriel Union, Bokeem Woodbine, Aubrey Joseph, Andrew Kaye, Eman Esfandi, Nicholas Logan, Aaron Dominguez, McCall Lombardi, Raul Castillo and Jeremy Pope.

The story follows Ellis French, who becomes a member of the Marine Corps, and when he opens a boot camp on an island in South Carolina, his sexuality becomes an issue. The topic is important and dark.

Sharper (expected in 2022)

Sharper’s release date is unknown, but according to the movie’s IMDb page, it will be released sometime in 2022. Several big names are attached to the film, as the main roles will be played by John Lithgow, Julianne Moore and Sebastian Stan. The description on the film’s IMDb page reads: “A fraudster takes on Manhattan billionaires.” Benjamin Caron directed the film.

There are many great TV shows on AppleTV, and the A24 Sharper movie will be available on the streaming service. Deadline.com announced the casting of Moore and Stan in July 2021, and it will be great to see Stan in a new role, since earlier this year the actor impressed horror fans with a unique horror film Fresh.