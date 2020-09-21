5.4-inch iPhone 12 Name Revealed: iPhone 12 Mini

According to a Twitter account known for its accurate leaks, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will be named iPhone 12 mini. Other iPhone 12 models will be named iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Introducing a single iPhone model every year for a long time, Apple had begun to introduce two iPhones with the iPhone 6 and three iPhones with the iPhone X. The year 2020 will be one of the important turning points for Apple and will announce four iPhone models at a launch with the Cupertino company.

According to rumors, Apple’s new iPhone 12 series; It will consist of a total of four models, a 5.4-inch model, a 6.1-inch two, and a 6.7-inch model. Again, according to rumors, two of these iPhone 12s will be standard and the other two will appear as “Pro” models, but we do not know which individual iPhone 12 models will have. At least we didn’t know until today …

According to the Twitter account l0vetodream, which has previously made many leaks, Apple; The 5.4-inch model in the iPhone 12 series will be named iPhone 12 mini, the 6.1-inch model as iPhone 12, the other 6.1-inch model as iPhone 12 Pro, and finally the 6.7-inch model as iPhone 12 Pro max.

Although Apple previously introduced “mini” models for iPod, Mac and iPad, we haven’t seen any “mini” models on iPhones so far. Apparently, Apple, which will introduce different iPhone models like never before with the iPhone 12 series, will also bring the “mini” name to iPhones.

According to the information provided by sources close to Apple, features such as OLED display, 5G support, Apple A14 processor will be common in all models in the iPhone 12 series. However, Pro models; They will be distinguished by features such as RAM capacity and number of cameras. The difference between the Pro and standard models will be the screen size.



