5.3 Million Dollar Chainlink (LINK) Transfer Made

As Whale Alert reported, over 412 thousand Chainlink (LINK) transfers were made between two unknown accounts. When the transfer was made, this amount was equivalent to 5 million 314 thousand 449 dollars.

412,070 #LINK (5,314,449 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet Tx: https://t.co/zn9ycug5kP — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) November 9, 2020

Chainlink (LINK) again in top 5

Chainlink has increased its price to $ 12.55, after a 9% rise in the past week. According to CoinGecko data, the market value of LINK increased to $ 4.23 billion and again placed Chainlink in the top 5 among the most valuable cryptocurrencies. For the leading DeFi coin, LINK, with a daily trading volume of over $ 1 billion, market dominance rose to 1.09%.

What are the technical indicators for LINK?

Technical analyst Aayush Jindal commented on the Chainlink price. Jindal said LINK had started a sharp rise above the 10-point support zone and claimed that despite the correction, he was preparing to see $ 13 again. Highlights from Aayush Jindal’s LINK assessment:

LINK price started an upward momentum after clearing resistance at $ 11.5.

The price traded as high as $ 13.6, surpassing the 100 hourly average.

Although there is now a retracement, a triangle pattern is observed on the 4-hour chart for LINK / USD, pointing to a resistance around $ 12.7.

LINK could catch a new high towards $ 12.7 and $ 13.

In the opposite move, the next stop for LINK could be $ 11.5.



