4th season of Stranger Things gets new names in the cast

The fourth season of Stranger Things won a reinforcement of eight new members for its cast. The series, a smashing success on Netflix, will have actors Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco and Joseph Quinn as central characters in the next episodes of the series.

Besides them, Tom Wlaschiha, Sherman Augusto, Mason Dye, Nikola Ðuricko and Robert Englund will also be part of the dramatic team. The arrival of the latter, indeed, generated many expectations. Englund was well known for playing the killer Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare Time franchise.

His character is Victor Creel, described as a disturbed and intimidating man who currently lives in a psychiatric hospital. He would have ended up there after a horrible murder in the 1950s.

Jamie Campbell Bower will play Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as the leader of the same mental hospital.

For now, there is little information related to each of these new characters, but the profiles released suggest the paths that lie ahead. In this sense, it is worth mentioning that the first episode of the season, entitled “The Hellfire Club”, is directly connected with Eddie, to be played by Joseph Quinn.

The character was described as an audacious metalhead who leads a role-playing club in Hawkins High. “Eddie will find himself at the terrifying epicenter of this season’s mystery,” says the official announcement of the cast announcement.

Production of the new Stranger Things episodes, which was delayed due to restrictive measures linked to the coronavirus pandemic, resumed in September. It is very likely that the public will still see more of the character Hopper (played by David Harbor), who would not have died in season 3.

Apparently, the appearances of Brett Gelman (Murray Bauman) and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair) are also taken for granted.

What did you think of the new members of Stranger Things?



