4nm Snapdragon 898 Will Come With 3.09GHz Frequency

Qualcomm is expected to announce, by the end of the year, its new Snapdragon 898 processor, which will be used to take over Samsung’s Exynos 2200. According to a well-known insider, the production of the SoC flagship on 4nm architecture points to improvements in clock speed, keeping the traditional tricluster CPU design.

The leakster Ice Universe used its Weibo account to detail the structure of the future Snapdragon 898, supposedly based on the new Cortex-v9 Kryo 780 core:

A Kryo 780, based on the Cortex-X2, running at 3.09 GHz

Three Kryo 780 cores, based on the Cortex-A710, running at 2.4GHz

Four Kryo 780 cores, based on the Cortex-A510, running at 1.8 GHz.

How the Snapdragon 898 works

In addition to confirming that the name of the SoC will actually be Snapdragon 898, and not 895 as previously speculated, Ice Universe claims to have seen the clock speed of the “super core” running at 3.09 GHz. This indicates that the new chip may have been tested on a smartphone prototype, presumably to check the peak frequency without major temperature changes.

The frequencies released by the leaker indicate that the Kryo 780 cores do not show large frequency gains compared to the current Kryo 680 of the Snapdragon 888. This maintenance of the same CPU speeds may be related to an attempt to maintain thermal control with the 4nm node from Samsung.

Anyway, it will be possible to observe performance gains of the Snapdragon 898, especially when it is possible to compare it with its direct competitors: the new Exynos from Samsung and the A15 Bionic from Apple.