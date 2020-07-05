4K Screenshots Come From Mortal Shell’s Beta

Screenshots of Mortal Shell, which has its open beta published for free in the Epic Games Store, are played in 4K resolution. The game has reached very difficult to 60 FPS values ​​in 4K resolution.

Mortal Shell, which is published today in the open beta Epic Games Store and has a mechanics similar to the mechanics of Dark Souls, may upset many players with system requirements. However, there is a reason that at least the graphics card part of this game requires at least NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970.

Mortal Shell is a game that supports 4K resolution, where the best computers today are having trouble opening. So how does Mortal Shell look like with 4K resolution? Testing the answer to this question by running the game in 4K resolution, DSO Gaming shared it with the screenshots.

4K footage of Mortal Shell:

Mortal Shells, developed with the Unreal Engine 4 game engine, looks quite spectacular in 4K resolution as seen. Thanks to the high resolution, the great atmosphere of the game is reflected to the player much better. The textures in the game are also very realistic with 4K resolution.

Of course, it is also worth remembering at this point: The version of the game we see now is only in open beta. So how will the game look when it is released as a full version; we can not say anything about the game’s graphics will be better or worse.

We saw 4K images; So, thanks to which monster hardware these images were obtained? The tester, DSO Gaming, used Intel Core i9 9900K processor, 16 GB DDR4 (3600 MHz) RAM and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080Ti graphics card to show the full potential of Mortal Shell. The game was played with the latest GeForce drivers in Windows 10 64-bit version.

Of course, when the graphics settings of the game were made so high, the Core i9 9900K and NVIDIA RTX 2080Ti duo were also difficult. The game was unable to consistently meet the 60 FPS limit in 4K resolution; It ran between 42 and 63 FPS. Therefore, to play the game with 4K / 60 FPS values, it was necessary to wait for NVIDIA’s new Ampere graphics cards to be released.



