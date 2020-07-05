4K Replay of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Canceled

Plans have been canceled for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, which was announced to be re-released to UK theaters in 4K resolution in the past few weeks. The movie will come to theaters with 2K resolution instead of 4K.

Star Wars Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, which is the fifth production of the Star Wars series, has received mixed reviews in the years it was released, but it is now considered one of the best films in the history of cinema. The production, one of the most beloved movies in the series, was recently reconsidered by Disney.

Disney was planning to re-release Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in theaters in 4K resolution. With Disney doing this, the movie would be the first production to be released in cinema at 4K resolution among the original Star Wars movies.

Plans were canceled:

Disney’s plans to release Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in 4K resolution are currently limited to Britain only. However, according to the news of Variety, Disney’s plans to reissue the movie in 4K are unfortunately shelved and canceled. According to the news, Disney has stopped releasing the movie in 4K.

According to the news of Variety, the reason behind this incident was a ‘problem’ in negotiations with the locations planned to be broadcast in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, which will be broadcast in 4K resolution. This issue is not exactly what happened in the news.

However, this news did not change the plans of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back that will be released again. The film will meet the audience on the screen in 2K not only in 4K. However, the Ultra HD version of the movie will take its place in the Disney Plus library in the future.

Whether Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back will be featured in movie theaters in other countries in Ultra HD resolution is uncertain at this time. However, we can say that such a thing is quite unlikely for now. However, it is very sad not to be able to watch the movie in Ultra HD since Disney Plus is not in service in our country.



