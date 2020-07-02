4K Promotional Video for Death Stranding’s PC Edition

As the countdown for the PC version of Hideo Kojima’s highly anticipated game Death Stranding continues, a final promotional video has been released. The promotional video, which draws attention with its 4K resolution, displays the items that players can earn under the pre-order.

One of the games that PlayStation 4 owners expected most in 2019 was Death Stranding. This game, which was developed as a result of good PR studies developed and performed by Kojima Productions, was released last November. The developer team announced that the game will not only be exclusive to PlayStation 4 and the PC version will come.

Death Stranding will be available on computers as of July 14. The game is currently available for pre-order on Steam and Epic Games. Death Stranding, which is an open world type game, seriously excites those who like to play games on their computers with its action and adventure elements. Now, there has been a new development and the developer team has released a final promotional video for Death Stranding.

The new promotional video for Death Stranding gives general information about the game rather than the gameplay dynamics. In addition, in-game equipment that players can win if they buy this game before 14 July is also featured on the promotional video. These include some items such as glasses and hats.

One of the remarkable aspects in the latest promotional video for Death Stranding is the support the game has. So much so that the developer team also makes it clear in the promotional video that Death Stranding’s PC version will have ultra-wide monitor support. In addition, the fact that the promotional video is prepared in 4K resolution clearly shows what the players with a quality monitor will encounter.

Here is that promotional video in 4K resolution prepared for Death Stranding

Death Stranding managed to attract attention with its story as well as its game dynamics. In this game where Norman Reedus plays the leading role, we will try to reunite life on our planet, which has become very different from today.

If you want to get this game now, you can take the path of Steam or Epic Games. However, we strongly recommend that you review the system requirements of Death Stranding before purchasing this game. Because this game needs a seriously powerful computer.



