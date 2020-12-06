4G-enabled Nokia 8000 and 6300 get TENAA certified

Nokia is starting to expand the launch of Nokia 8000 and 6300 phones with 4G connectivity. The product has just received TENAA certification, indicating that the devices may be close to being announced in China, allowing the Asian public.

Both were made official in Europe, showing that HMD Global is increasingly focused on making the brand’s classic models stand out in the mobile market with occasional renovations to allow users to have a different alternative for daily use.

In the documentation, the devices come with the model codes Nokia TA-1311 and Nokia TA-1287, where both are also shown with the company’s operating system for older models, KaiOS, starting with version 2.5.4.1.

The 6300 device has a 2.4-inch screen, Snapdragon 210, 512 MB of RAM, 4 GB of storage with the possibility of expansion via microSD card and 1500 mAh battery.

The 8000 4G device has a slightly larger display, with 2.8 inches, Snapdragon 210 platform, 512 RAM, 4 GB of storage and 1500 mAh battery. In the photographic part, the rear camera has 2 MP and still has a flash, being available in black, blue, gold and white.

There is still no information about the price to be applied to the product when it is made official in China, so it will be necessary to wait for the launch to know this information.



