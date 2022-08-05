49ers Waived Receiver Rookie Wide on Friday – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

The San Francisco Fort Niners waived rookie receiver Tysir Mack.

The team announced this on Twitter on Friday.

Mack was one of 14 undrafted free agents brought in by the Niners shortly after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. He faced a tough fight to get on San Francisco’s 53-man roster, competing against fellow undrafted free agent Ty Martin and established veterans Marcus Johnson, Kishen Johnson and Malik Turner.

Mack had a solid four-year career with the Pittsburgh Panthers. He served as a reliable target for Kenny Pickett last season, making 27 catches for 461 yards and three touchdowns.

In the upcoming season, the “Nine” will have a solid receiver, led by Dibo Samuel, Brandon Ayuk and Jawan Jennings, as well as the main understudies Ray Ray McCloud and Malik Turner.

Mack will try to get on the practice squad before the 2022 NFL season.