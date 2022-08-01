49ers Veteran Officially Ruled Out of Season

The San Francisco Fort Niners will lose another key figure in the trenches this season.

According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, “the 49ers have officially included DT Maurice Hurst in IR, ending his season. He tore his bicep in training at the end of last week.”

Hurst’s injury was another blow to the Niners’ D-line and another disappointment for the former fifth-round pick. He played just two games last year, struggling with lower-body injuries throughout 2021.

Over the weekend, Hurst sent out a NinersNation tweet, trying to stay positive amid adversity.

Saying, “I appreciate all the love and support from everyone, I really can’t explain how much it hurts. I hope that through my perseverance and this journey, I can inspire those who follow me to keep moving forward, work hard and never give up.”

The 49ers are also struggling with injuries to quarterbacks Ark Armstead and Hassan Ridgeway.