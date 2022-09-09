49ers Tight End George Cattle Reportedly Missed Practice Again Today

Things aren’t looking good for one of the best tight ends in the NFL approaching the first Sunday of the NFL season.

According to 49ers insider Matt Burrows of The Athletic, Kittle was not present at practice today. He is struggling with a groin injury and has barely trained all week.

At the time of writing, the final injury report has not yet been published. But Burrows says Kittle is expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

If Kittle misses a game, it will be the fourth year in a row that the tight end All-Pro has missed at least one game. He missed three last year and eight the year before.

In a healthy state, George Kittle is one of the elite tight ends of the NFL. Since 2018, he has averaged 76.4 yards per game, making 292 catches for 3,974 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Kittle is a confident pass catcher who has caught more than 77% of his goals over the past three years. He has won three Pro Bowls in the last four seasons.

Given that the 49ers made Trey Lance their starting quarterback after the former No. 3 overall barely played last year, the 49ers would undoubtedly prefer to have one of the NFL’s best catchers on the field with him.

It remains to be seen if and when this will be the case.