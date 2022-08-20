49ers ready to keep Jimmy Garoppolo: fan reaction

SanFrancisco49ers general manager Jed York said Friday that the organization is “happy” to keep veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster.

Earlier this year, the team gave Jimmy G permission to search for trading partners, but nothing happened.

“We’ve said this before: We’re happy to keep Jimmy. We are glad that he is on the list,” York said.

The NFL world reacted to this statement on Twitter.

“Who the hell are we?” one fan asked.

“In any case, he won’t be in the team,” said another.

“Lol. You’re not leaving Jimmy. Not for $20 million,” wrote another.

The Niners are fully committed to former third overall pick Trey Lance as the starting quarterback for the upcoming season. And given that Garoppolo will earn almost $27 million against the franchise ceiling in 2022, it doesn’t make much sense to keep him in the lineup.

York acknowledged that head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch might want to go in a different direction.

“I’m not going to go into discussions about the lineup and what John (Lynch) and Kyle (Shanahan) want to do, but I will support them in everything they want to do to make this team as good as possible. ” he added.

Garoppolo trains on his own, doesn’t attend team meetings and reportedly doesn’t have access to the 49ers’ playbook.