49ers players signed a contract with a veteran after losing to injury

The San Francisco Fort Niners have added an experienced quarterback after losing Maurice Hurst to injury.

San Francisco announced Monday afternoon that the team had signed Akim Spence to a one-year contract.

Hurst suffered a torn bicep during Friday practice, which put him out of action for the entire season. He was placed on injured reserve to make room for Spence.

Spence bounced around the league after spending his first four seasons (2013-17) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has spent time with the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars.

He was last with the Washington Commanders in 2021, but only played in one game.

Spence played in 110 games with 57 starts and scored 207 tackles (124 solo), 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.