49ers player criticized Personal Income Tax for seemingly incorrect penalty

NFL players are fined daily for various violations. But one player resists what he considers to be a wrong penalty.

San Francisco 49ers safety George Odum was fined $5,305 this week. The beautiful letter says his pants didn’t cover the knee area during the 49ers’ recent game against the Minnesota Vikings.

However, Odum strongly disagrees. On Twitter, Odum posted a copy of the letter, as well as a screenshot of the game, where his knees were clearly covered.

“So, I was fined 5 thousand… yes, the NFL is something else. Speaking of which, my knees aren’t covered. Where?” Odum tweeted.

Judging by the picture above, it seems that the league may have mistaken George Odum for one of his teammates. Behind Odum is a player who can bare his knee, but it’s not Odum.

If this is a case of mistaken identity, then Odum has a great chance to cancel his fine. But if that’s not the case, then the NFL will probably have additional evidence to show the wider football world that it doesn’t need to kick balls anymore.

Odum is a former first-team All-Pro quarterback who is starting his first season with the 49ers after spending the first four with the Indianapolis Colts. He joined the 49ers on a three-year, $10.95 million contract as a free agent.