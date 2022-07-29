49ers defensive star to miss time after Knee Injury – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

San Francisco Fort Niners veteran Arik Armstead suffered a knee injury on the first day of the team’s training camp on Wednesday.

On Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that the eight-year-old defender was diagnosed with a sprained MCL, and he will miss at least the next few weeks.

Fortunately for the “nine”, the injury is not considered serious.

“We’re not too concerned about it, but it’s going to take him some time,” Shanahan added in an interview with The Mercury News. “He thought it was just a bruise because it didn’t bother him much, but then he was in a bit of pain, then they did an MRI, so we need to hold him for a while.”

Armstead was injured during the second throw of team practice on Wednesday. As a result, he missed training on both Thursday and Friday.

Armstead is coming off one of the best seasons of his NFL career. In 17 starts in 2021, the 28-year—old DE made a career-high 63 ball selections and 6.0 sacks – his highest total since he scored 10.0 sacks in 2019.

I hope Armstead will be able to recover quickly and return to the field as soon as possible as part of the 49ers.