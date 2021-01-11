43 series and movies that disappear from Netflix this week

As with all VOD services and other similar digital content services, Netflix’s streaming platform adds new series, movies and documentaries every month, such as all the releases for January 2021 that open the new year.
But just as they add, they also take away, and this is the content that we will no longer see on the VOD platform starting this month. Some are gone and others are ready, so you still have time to see them.
Why does Netflix remove content every month
But why are Netflix series and movies removed? The platform licenses series and films from studios and content providers around the world, and those licenses may expire if they are not renewed. According to Netflix, “we do our best to preserve the content you want to see, but we acquire license rights for series and movies for a certain period of time, not indefinitely, so some titles are no longer available on Netflix.”
If a series or movie that you like is going to stop being available on Netflix, this means that “our license agreement with the content provider is about to end. Every time a series or movie is going to expire, we evaluate whether to renew or not using the same criteria that we apply for possible new content ”.
Series and Movies retiring in January 2021
Almost entirely content from Bollywood -and other parts of India-, this week films like Castaway by Tom Hanks, Imminent Danger, several horror films such as Friday the 13th or The Devil Inside, or the acclaimed Sherlock from the BBC, with Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman:
January 11
The Man who would be Polka King
January 13
Megalodon
The soul of the party
January 14
Eyyvah Eyyvah
Eyyvah Eyyvah 2
Eyyvah Eyyvah 3
Deliha
Hükümet Kadïn
Hükümet Kadïn 2
Husband Factor
Hayat Öpücügü
Hokkabaz
Mucize
G.O.R.A.
Patron Mutlu Son Istiyor
Romantik komedi
Hostage to the Devil
Vizontele
Sadece Sen
Niyazi Gül Dörtnala
Berlin Kaplani
Bana Masal Anlatma
Çarsi Pazar
Kurtulus Son Durak
Dedemin Fisi
Sen Kimsin?
Unrest
Incir Receli 2
Kara bela
Vizontele Tuuba
Dugun Dernek
Devil inside
Super 8
The Spiderwick Chronicles
Friday the 13th
Castaway
Imminent danger
Doctor foster
Dügün Dernek 2: Sünnet
Kocan Kadar Konus 2: Dirilis
Romantik Komedi 2: Bekarliga Veda
Çök Filim Harektler Bunlar
January 15
Sherlock BBC