43 series and movies that disappear from Netflix this week

As with all VOD services and other similar digital content services, Netflix’s streaming platform adds new series, movies and documentaries every month, such as all the releases for January 2021 that open the new year.

But just as they add, they also take away, and this is the content that we will no longer see on the VOD platform starting this month. Some are gone and others are ready, so you still have time to see them.

Why does Netflix remove content every month

But why are Netflix series and movies removed? The platform licenses series and films from studios and content providers around the world, and those licenses may expire if they are not renewed. According to Netflix, “we do our best to preserve the content you want to see, but we acquire license rights for series and movies for a certain period of time, not indefinitely, so some titles are no longer available on Netflix.”

If a series or movie that you like is going to stop being available on Netflix, this means that “our license agreement with the content provider is about to end. Every time a series or movie is going to expire, we evaluate whether to renew or not using the same criteria that we apply for possible new content ”.

Series and Movies retiring in January 2021

Almost entirely content from Bollywood -and other parts of India-, this week films like Castaway by Tom Hanks, Imminent Danger, several horror films such as Friday the 13th or The Devil Inside, or the acclaimed Sherlock from the BBC, with Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman:

January 11

The Man who would be Polka King

January 13

Megalodon

The soul of the party

January 14

Eyyvah Eyyvah

Eyyvah Eyyvah 2

Eyyvah Eyyvah 3

Deliha

Hükümet Kadïn

Hükümet Kadïn ​​2

Husband Factor

Hayat Öpücügü

Hokkabaz

Mucize

G.O.R.A.

Patron Mutlu Son Istiyor

Romantik komedi

Hostage to the Devil

Vizontele

Sadece Sen

Niyazi Gül Dörtnala

Berlin Kaplani

Bana Masal Anlatma

Çarsi Pazar

Kurtulus Son Durak

Dedemin Fisi

Sen Kimsin?

Unrest

Incir Receli 2

Kara bela

Vizontele Tuuba

Dugun Dernek

Devil inside

Super 8

The Spiderwick Chronicles

Friday the 13th

Castaway

Imminent danger

Doctor foster

Dügün Dernek 2: Sünnet

Kocan Kadar Konus 2: Dirilis

Romantik Komedi 2: Bekarliga Veda

Çök Filim Harektler Bunlar

January 15

Sherlock BBC