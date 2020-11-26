400MP resolution update for Fujifilm GFX100

It is possible to capture incredibly dense frames and see even the smallest details with the $ 10,000 Fujifilm GFX100, which carries a 102-megapixel sensor. However, it will be possible to take 400 megapixel photos with the GFX100 thanks to the “pixel shift multi-shot” technology introduced with the new software update.

For this feature, 102 megapixel resolution sensor and body fixing feature are used. With its stabilization feature, the sensor can take 16 separate RAW images in small increments of 0.5 pixels. With Fujifilm’s new Pixel Shift Combiner software, these RAW files can be combined into a single 400 megapixel DNG image.

400-megapixel photos will be predictably larger than 100-megapixel photos. 400-megapixel photos will take up about 200MB even in JPEG format. It will also take some time to work with more intense images in Photoshop or other applications.

It is a fact that hobbyists do not need a resolution of 400 megapixels. In fact, this resolution is too high to be needed even for professionals. Fujifilm points out that this feature can be useful to archives and restoration experts working in the field of cultural preservation. GFX100 owners can access the software update in question via the Fujifilm website.



