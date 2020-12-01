40 series and premiere films of Movistar + December 2020

December is about to start, we are facing the last month of a year that has undoubtedly flown by. And like the rest of the VOD platforms, Movistar + also puts together a catalog of varied premieres for the month of December of this 2020. A good list of films, series and documentaries for a wide audience that we review below:

FILMS

December 1

Sestrenka (My little sister). Unpublished cinema

22: 00h at Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). Emotional drama with a family tone set in the Russian rear during World War II. Narrated from the point of view of a child, this endearing film tells how a peasant family takes care of a girl, orphaned by the conflict.

December 4

The call of the wild

22: 00h at Movistar Premieres (dial 30). During the Gold Rush of the late 1800s, a good-natured and dogged dog is ripped from his happy life in California to end up in the harsh lands of Alaska. There he meets the lonely John Thornton (Harrison Ford), with whom the dog will live an incredible adventure.

December 5

The decision (blackbird)

22: 00h at Movistar Premieres (dial 30). In collaboration with Deaplaneta. Family drama. Three generations of the same family meet in their country house to spend a last weekend with their mother Lily (Susan Sarandon) who suffers from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and who has decided to take his own life with the help of his husband (Sam Neill).

December 6

The secret Garden

22: 00h at Movistar Premieres (dial 30). After the death of her parents, little Mary Lennox, 9, is forced to leave India, where she has always resided, and travel to the United Kingdom where she will have to live with her sullen and strict uncle in a huge full mansion of closed doors.

December 7

Get up and fall. Unpublished cinema

22: 00h at Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). Comedians Billy Crystal and Ben Schwartz star in this American independent dramatic comedy in which the great Billy Cristal – who has not been lavish much in recent years, looking only for interesting projects – plays a role between the dramatic and the comic, quite far from his usual characters.

December 8

The time with you

22: 00h at Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). Hodaka is 17 years old and has run away from his home on a remote island to live in Tokyo. As the rain falls incessantly, young Hodaka, penniless, lives as best he can … until he is hired as an errand boy for a small publishing house working for an occult magazine.

December 9

Tito Paleto. Unpublished cinema

22: 00h at Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). Low-budget horror comedy that won Special Jury Mention at the Calgary Underground Film Festival. Unlike other similar films of the genre, this film shows true affection towards its characters and a special subtlety in its development beyond the grateful festival of humor and guts and a consistent punk attitude.

December 11

AVA

22: 00h at Movistar Premieres (dial 30). Ava (Jessica Chastain) is an effective hit man with a troubled past and doubts about the legitimacy of some of her assignments. When a dangerous assignment goes awry, Ava returns home in an attempt to repair her relationship with her family.

December 14

Asia. Unpublished cinema

22: 00h at Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). Proposed by Israel for the next Oscars, this vital drama revolves around the relationship between a mother and her daughter. The mother is independent and active, while the daughter is the typical rebellious teenager. Their connection is not at its best … until illness causes both of them to rethink their relationship and how to cope with life.

December 15

Play. Unpublished cinema

22: 00h at Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). A critical and public success in France (its country of production), this youth film narrates the life of a boy since he was given a video camera at age 13, in the 1990s. For 25 years, the protagonist he will record his life, his victories, his failures, his friends and his loves through cameras that change as he does.

December 18

The Bigfoot family

22: 00h at Movistar Premieres (dial 30). The animated film of this Christmas. Bigfoot, Adam’s father, wants to use his fame for a good cause, and protecting an Alaskan wilderness reserve from the dark interests of an oil company seems like the perfect opportunity. Family adventure film with an environmental message, criticism of the culture of fame and lots of action.

December 21

I used to go there. Unpublished cinema

22: 00h at Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). With the midlife crisis and the cliché of ‘any past time was better’ (or not) as a backdrop, this independent American comedy, with a dramatic point, is directed and written by fellow actress Kris Rey (known as same as Kris Williams or Kris Swanberg).

December 25

Breaking the rules

Moview Premieres (dial 30). In 1970, the Miss World pageant was held in London, with American comedy legend Bob Hope as host. To denounce that beauty pageants were degrading to women, activists from the newly created Movement for the Liberation of Women invaded the stage and interrupted the live broadcast of the pageant, rising to fame overnight.

December 26

Mortal

22: 00h at Movistar Premieres (dial 30). Wounded and ragged, Eric wanders through the Norwegian forests trying not to meet anyone: he knows that whoever touched him will die. André Øvredal directs and writes the script for this supernatural ‘thriller’ in which a young American traveler discovers, on his journey through Norway, that he possesses powers similar to those of a god from Norse mythology.

December 27

Red shoes and the seven trolls

22: 00h at Movistar Premieres (dial 30). On the island of Fairy Tales there are strange events every day. Those responsible for solving them have always been the Brave Seven, but a year ago they were turned into minitrolls by the curse of the fairy princess.

December 30

Days of a strange summer. Unpublished cinema

22: 00h at Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). Adapted from the graphic novel of the same title by Joff Winterhart, this comedy about the relationship of a metal boy and his mother is the directorial debut of actor and comedian Simon Bird (“The Inbetweeners”).

Series

December 1

Love in crown times. Season 1.

FOXlife (dial 20). Four intertwined stories about finding love and connection during a time of quarantine.

Speechless. Season 1

SUNDANCETV (dial 39). Based on the books “Bad Blood” by Vic Parsons and “The Gift” by Andre Picard, “Speechless” chronicles the early onset of HIV and hepatitis C in Canada in the 1980s. Sarah Wayne Callies (The Walking Dead) plays a woman who denounces one of the greatest medical disasters in history and exposes the tragedy that caused thousands of people to be infected by contaminated blood.

December 4

Tell me who I am

Movistar + Original Series. Tell me who I am is a story based on the best seller by Julia Navarro that evokes the life of Amelia Garayoa, a woman capable of leaving her life behind to fight for her ideals. It is a great vital adventure with a marked journey through history that will bring us closer to some of the most relevant moments.

NOS4A2 (Nosferatu). Season 2

AMC (dial 19). In this new season of the supernatural horror series ‘NOS4A2 (Nosferatu)’, eight years have passed and Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto).

December 6

Years and Years. Season 1.

Movistar Seriesmanía (dial 12) and # 0 (dial 7). This family drama is also a sci-fi dystopia that shows an overly realistic near future. In the overwhelming span of 15 years, the Lyons – four siblings and their respective families – are witnesses (and sometimes direct victims) of the turbulent political, social and technological changes sweeping Europe.

December 7

Shameless. Season 11 (last season)

Movistar Series (dial 11). The Gallaghers say goodbye, but they won’t leave without making a noise. In case they didn’t have enough, those on the South Side of Chicago are affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the last season of the series.

December 11

The investigation

Movistar Seriesmanía (dial 12). Six-episode miniseries that recreates “The Case of the Submarine”, the superhuman investigation of the Copenhagen police, led by the chief of homicides Jens Moller, to solve a real crime that made international headlines.

December 13

Call my agent

Season 4. In the new season, the agents strike back: Andrea and Gabriel secretly organize a possible exit and Mathias sharpens his knife while preparing an offer to become head of ASK.

December 15

Couples therapy. Confined (Special Episode)

Movistar Seriesmanía (dial 12). In this special one-hour episode we return to the consultation of psychologist Orna Guralnik, this time in a New York confined by the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

December 16

Tin Star. Season 3 (last season)

Movistar Series (dial 11). The crime thriller with western touches starring Tim Roth comes to an end. Liverpool becomes the scene of the bloody revenge in this third (and last) installment of ‘Tin Star’ composed of six episodes. After telling the truth, Jack and Angela return with their daughter Anna to their native Liverpool 20 years after leaving.

December 21

Your Honor. Season 1

Movistar Series (dial 11). Thriller-tinged 10-episode courtroom drama about a respected judge who must sacrifice his moral convictions and risk everything to save the life of his guilty son.

December 22

The Durrells

Movistar + premieres all four seasons in December. Adaptation of ‘Corfu Trilogy’, the funny memoirs of naturalist Gerald Durrell. Based on true events, this endearing comedy with dramatic touches follows the daily life of an English family looking to rebuild their lives on the small and heavenly Greek island of Corfu in the 1930s.



