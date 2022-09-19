40 minutes of Diablo 4 gameplay Leaks

More than 40 minutes of fresh Diablo 4 gameplay have leaked online. Diablo 4 is the next installment of Blizzard’s legendary role—playing game franchise with a top view. Announced back in November 2019 at BlizzCon, not many updates have been presented about Diablo 4 in subsequent years. At the end of 2021, Diablo 4 was postponed along with Overwatch 2, and the release date of the previous game was announced only in June of this year. Currently, the launch of Diablo 4 is scheduled for 2023, but Blizzard recently revealed more about the game.

From the gameplay to how the classes will work in Diablo 4, Blizzard has told fans in detail about various aspects of the game ahead of its release. The plot has also changed a bit, and without revealing too much, Blizzard announced that Diablo 4 will continue the epic saga created by the previous installments of the franchise. In addition, a new villain will be introduced in the person of Lilith, who has appeared in the history of the series before, but has never been the main antagonist.

Although Blizzard boasts a lot when it comes to Diablo 4, that hasn’t stopped the leaders from finding and revealing some other footage. Recently, about 40 minutes of video from an early build of Diablo 4 were seen online, showing a good look at the game, including a lot of fights, as well as some quests. Even in what is clearly not the final product, Diablo 4 still looks like it is in good condition, although this may be difficult to see due to the watermarks left on the gameplay footage.

53-minute gameplay footage of the beta version of Diablo IV leaked from GamingLeaksAndRumours

The reason these watermarks are present is because these frames are probably taken from the Blizzard Friends and Family alpha test, which was supposed to be a private disclosure of the early build of the game. However, footage from the alpha version of Diablo 4 was leaked earlier, and some recordings were seen back in August. If someone really leaked information about the gameplay of this private test, it is expected that Blizzard will be able to say where this leak came from.

It is likely that since the leaked gameplay lasts more than 40 minutes, it will be removed soon. For fans who want to see the official reveal of the Diablo 4 gameplay instead, as already mentioned, Blizzard has shown off some footage, with the latest look showing how the Necromancer class fits into an RPG.

Diablo 4 will be released in 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.