40-minute Nintendo Direct Takes Place Tomorrow (23) and Will Have Lots Of Games

Today (22), Nintendo announced on its social networks that it will make a new Direct focused on games that will arrive this American winter (Brazilian summer, which runs from December to March 2022). The event takes place at 19:00 GMT.

No specific games have been confirmed to appear in the digital event, but we can expect some known ones to be released in this window, like Pokémon Shining Diamond/Brilliant Pearl, Pokémon Legends Arceus and others. Metroid Dread, for launching in October, may be left out of the ads.

As usual, several other games have already been confirmed and some surprises may show up. Nintendo Direct takes place tomorrow (September 23) at 19:00 GMT. One of the expected news is the arrival of Nintendo 64 games to Switch Online, as recently a leak may have revealed that Big N may reveal a controller for the console tomorrow (23).