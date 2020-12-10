4 Ways She Sayed Goodbye to Rojas in Season 8

Vanessa Rojas played by Lisseth Chavez was nowhere to be seen, and she didn’t even receive a mention in either of the two episodes that aired before One Chicago’s winter hiatus began. So where is Rojas?

Rojas is murdered in the Chicago police.

Rojas was the newest member of Intelligence, so it could be said that killing her would be less risky than killing one of the older characters with an established fan base. That said, unless Lisseth Chávez reprises her role in the very near future, Rojas would have to be killed off-screen or reveal that she died during the break between Season 7 and Season 8 without anyone mentioning it, and that would be terribly disappointing.

Rojas will go undercover for the Chicago police

Rojas made her debut in season 7 as an undercover officer, and was adept enough at the ruse that even Atwater didn’t realize she was a cop until she made the reveal. She struggled to adjust to work in Intelligence after spending much of her time pretending to be someone else and not working as a team. She maybe she was presented with the opportunity to go back incognito and she decided to do it.

Going back incognito would make sense for her character, since she didn’t put down much roots other than living with Upton in season 7, and she was clearly good at what she did when she worked incognito. An undercover return to work would also allow the Chicago police to explain her absence without killing her and without it being too strange that no one mentioned her in the first two episodes of season 8.

Rojas was fired from Intelligence

Considering how many lines the various members of Intelligence have crossed over the years, finding out that one of them did something bad enough to get fired would be quite surprising. Still, the others seem to be a bit smarter in the way they break the rules, while Rojas would have been caught deleting surveillance footage in season 7 if she hadn’t gone to Upton.

With more scrutiny than ever at CPD due to the real-world events the show incorporated, it’s not impossible that Rojas was caught doing something and fired for it. Even Voight might not be able to make something of her disappear if she was caught in the act crossing a line. That said, Voight still seemed to have quite a bit of freedom until Samantha Miller showed up, so firing Rojas might not be the most likely option.

Rojas resigns from the Chicago Police Department

Hey, working in the questionable Intelligence Unit isn’t for everyone. Maybe Rojas simply took stock of her life and she decided that she no longer wanted to be a police officer, or at least not to be a police officer working for Voight. Rojas’ resignation would mean the Chicago police wouldn’t have to kill her, put her in a dangerous sting or fire her from her, but not necessarily the most realistic thing about her considering her dedication to her job in season 7.

So which one is the most likely? Chicago P.D showrunner Rick Eid teased what Rojas has in store for Give Me My Remote ahead of the season 8 premiere, saying:

“The door is always open for Lisseth. We will most likely tackle her exit in one of the first three or four episodes, but it won’t be a big story. “



