4 simple solutions for a slow charging phone

If the smartphone we use is charging slowly, the first thing we do is to go to a technical service. However, although these are generally simple malfunctions, they cause results that go up to the change of various integrations on the motherboard and burns the users’ pockets.

Phones are electronic devices that are prone to deterioration due to their nature. It can be after long-term use or even for a short time, it annoys users with various malfunctions. One of the most common problems is undoubtedly charging failures. If the phone is charging slowly and the charge is draining quickly, you are probably experiencing a charging failure.

In particular, you can solve malfunctions such as phone slow charging by applying various methods without paying serious repair fees. For this, all you have to do is; To apply the methods below completely.

4 solutions for the phone charging slowly problem

If you think my phone still has warranty, don’t worry. These methods we will give will not damage the warranty of your smartphone in any way. With just a small touch, the phone you experience will eliminate the slow charging problem.

Replace the charging cable

One of the biggest reasons why phones are charging slowly is that the charging cable cannot provide enough power. For this reason, we strongly recommend that you stay away from non-original charging cables.

Non-genuine charging cables will not be able to charge the phone properly as they have low speeds. If you do not have an original charging cable at hand, you can also use equivalent cables with the same charging speeds.

Change the charging adapter

The fact that the charging adapter we used is not original is one of the biggest reasons why your phone is charging slowly. While non-original sub-industry products are generally preferred, such adapters cannot provide the necessary power to the phone and cause slow charging.

Therefore, all you have to do is use the original adapter. You can also take a look at charging adapters with high charging speeds on the market.

Clean the dust in the charging socket of the phone

This suggestion will perhaps seem unimportant to most people. However, dust and dirt formed in the charging sockets of the phones over time may prevent the charging cable from fully fitting into the socket and cause the phone to charge slowly.

To do this, all you have to do is to remove the dust in the charging socket with the help of a toothpick. The thing to be careful about here is that you do not press too much while using the toothpick. If you press the toothpick too hard, you may damage the socket.

Change the battery

You have followed all of the suggestions above, but if the phone you are using is still charging slowly, you may need to replace the battery. Unfortunately, the phone batteries lose their performance and begin to charge slowly after a certain period of time.

However, since the battery covers of the new generation smartphones come with the cover attached to the case, you will need to remove the cover from the case to replace the battery. Therefore, if you have a phone that is still under warranty, it will be healthier to take it to the service.

Last resort technical service

You have followed all of the above procedures completely, but if the phone is still charging slowly, you need to seek a technical service. Let’s state again; We do not neglect the technical services here, if you cannot solve the problem with our suggestions, it will be healthier to get help from the technical service.