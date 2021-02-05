4 Samsung phones will no longer receive updates

Samsung has made changes to its smartphone support list and has revealed that four intermediate phones will no longer receive updates. As a result, devices will not have access to future Android security updates.

The smartphones in question were launched in 2017, had their production discontinued and are about to complete four years in the market. The affected devices are part of the Galaxy J and A lines, which are popular in Brazil.

Below, check out the phones that will no longer receive support from Samsung in 2021:

Galaxy J3 Pop

Galaxy A3 2017

Galaxy A5 2017

Galaxy A7 2017

The exclusion of the four phones above the list of updates was not the only change made by Samsung in the support of its devices. The firm also changed the update schedule for two more smartphones in the Galaxy A line.

Changes for Galaxy A8 and A8s

According to a note by Gizchina, the Galaxy A8 2018 will no longer receive monthly security updates and will now be covered with quarterly updates. The Galaxy A8s was moved to the category of cell phones that receives “regular” patches.

While some middlemen are lagging behind, Samsung is already updating cheaper models with One UI 3.0, based on Android 11. Recently, the company released the update for the Galaxy A51.

Check in this list some of the phones that have already confirmed their update or are already receiving the new operating system from Google.