4 RM Mono Songs that you can’t miss on your playlist

Kim Namjoon is a very complete artist, who has expressed his emotions through his mixtapes, today marks two years since the release of the album ‘Mono’ and we remember him with some musical recommendations from the BTS idol.

BTS idols are always involved in the creative processes of their musical productions, K-pop singers and rappers always try to put their stamp on all their activities to show their most sincere side.

Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Suga, and RM make an incredible team, their artistic vision makes a mix that shines on the world’s stages, but the stars have also shown their skills individually.

BTS’S NAMJOON AND HIS ARTISTIC VISION ON THE MIXTAPE ‘MONO’

RM has released different albums, with different styles, but just as interesting. Two years ago, the BTS leader released ‘Mono’, a mixtape containing 7 songs that explore his more sentimental and human side.

Kim Namjoon was a little afraid that the public will not like ‘Mono’, the South Korean idol was surprised to see that his tracks were positioned in the best places of the chats due to the great reception of Internet users.

ARMY is celebrating this anniversary with the hashtag # 2YearsWithMono and we are going to celebrate in our own way, we will recommend 4 songs from the tracklist of the ‘Mono’ mixtape that cannot be missing from your playlist.

SONGS YOU MUST LISTEN FROM RM’S MIXTAPE ‘MONO’

Tokyo

This melancholic song by Kim Namjoon addresses his feelings during his travels with his peers, where he sometimes feels trapped because life becomes monotonous when getting on and off a plane.

Everythingoes

In this song RM from Beyond The Scene joined his talent with Nell’s. The theme refers to the fact that things are temporary, it does not matter if you are having a good or bad time, everything that hurts will happen.

Badbye

The leader of BTS in ‘Badbye’ collaborated with eAeon, the song of ‘Mono’ talks about getting away from something, but without saying goodbye. The sound of the track is very powerful and mixes different tones that make the style of the melody even more energetic and mysterious.

Uhgood

The song “Uhgood” from the record material “Mono” talks about love and needing that person in your life, RM’s voice sounds distant, as if it were a whisper to ARMY’s ears.

