4 Red Velvet Wendy’s Hair Styles That Are Perfect For You

Wendy is the right sign that a person can reinvent themselves with a makeover that highlights their features, the Red Velvet singer could be a great inspiration to look different.

K-pop idols usually change their appearance many times a year, each comeback modifying their look, style, hair, outfits and hairstyle to offer their fans different facets. OMG!

Wendy is a girl with a noble and sensitive appearance, her personality is tender, her hair looks became a reference for the fans, since her debut she showed her versatility and talents.

Red Velvet’s musical eras have two styles and Wendy combined very well with them, revealing her mature, elegant side and also her more colorful, summery, youthful and fresh side. Which one did you like the most?

Do you want to renew your image with new looks? Wendy can be your inspiration to change your appearance, many followers took SM star as a reference, you can find your style.

RED VELVET WENDY LOOKS PERFECT TO CHANGE YOUR LOOK

Mighty red

In the era of ‘One Of These Nights’, Wendy surprised her fans with her hair, the singer painted it a deep red. You can choose a bright color to recreate the look of the idol.

Bicolor

In ‘Happiness’ the 4 members of Red Velvet painted the ends of their hair in a color that distinguished them, Wendy used blue, a hue that will express your joy and give your hair a unique shine.

Daring blonde

In ‘Psycho’, Wendy showed her beauty with blonde hair, a style that brought elegance and mysticism to her essence. If you are a daring girl, this look is for you.

Fun chestnut

Brown hair is a hair style classic, Wendy took it to another level by styling it with two large space buns in the ‘Russian Roulette’ era.



