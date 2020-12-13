4 players competing with Lee Min Ho on Instagram.

South Korean stars measure their worldwide popularity through the social network Instagram. In the first place is Lee Min Ho whose status can be measured in proportion to the number of followers he has (more than 21 million to date), followed by other actors whose statistics have risen rapidly in recent months.

1. Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho is the most followed South Korean star on social media, gaining 1 million followers on Instagram between October 16 and December 2.

Although his on-screen appearance was in the K-Drama The King: Eternal Monarch in June, his followers never stopped growing, to the point that his YouTube account has become a success with the publication of clips produced by the actor. .

2. Nam Joo Hyuk

Nam joo Hyuk was already enjoying huge popularity on social media, but after appearing on screen in Start-Up alongside Suzy, Kim Seon Ho, and Kang Han Na, he has gained 1 million more followers in a period of just over a month, figures that place him in the fifth most followed Korean actor on Instagram.

3. Lee Dong Wook

Considered one of the quintessential senior actors and with a long artistic career, Lee Dong Wook has grown in popularity after starring in the fantasy K-drama Tale of the Nine Tailed alongside Jo Bo Ah and Kim Bum. In the last month he increased more than a million followers, so his ranking rose from 11th to 8th most followed actor by Instagram.

4. Kim Seon Ho

Kim Seon Ho is an actor who already had some popularity on social networks until he appeared as the second lead in the K-Drama Start-Up, in the character Han Ji Pyu he became one of the favorites by the audience. In just over a month, his followers on Instagram increased from 600,000 to more than 3.5 million.

5. Cha Eun Woo

Although Cha Eun Woo hasn’t been seen on screen for a long time, expectations about his leading role in the adaptation of the popular webtoon True Beauty generated a lot of interest. Since before the premiere, the number of followers on Instagram had increased by a million people in a short time to add a total of 10.1 million.



