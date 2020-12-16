4 Outfits inspired by Stray Kids’ I.N and their unique style

Stray Kids maknae will help you with some ideas to renew your style, dress up every day like the idol, meet some winning combinations that Jeongin has experienced. Look at their looks.

Yang Jeongin was born on February 8, 2001 in the city of Busan in South Korea, the youngest member of Stray Kids fought for his dream of becoming an idol and being part of a K-pop group.

I.N became one of the most lovable Korean entertainment artists, his smile warmed the hearts of STAY around the world, and made audiences fall in love with his artistic talents.

I.N’s style of dress could be classified as calm, comfortable and relaxing, with basic garments that when combined will give them a special touch, their looks and sets are classic, timeless, they demonstrate their personal vision.

Next, we will show you 4 outfits by Jeongin from Stray Kids that you could recreate at home with items from your wardrobe, inspired by the way the idol of JYP Entertainment dresses. Yay!

WATCH THESE 4 OUTFITS INSPIRED BY STRAY KIDS ‘I.N LOOKS

Hoodie + demin

Stray Kids’ I.N looks are usually very comfortable and created with clothes that are easy to find, are not as expensive and have a different style. This combination of sportswear with other denim is perfect to spend a relaxed day in the company of your friends.

Bad boy

When Stray Kids’ I.N takes the stage he becomes a powerful artist, the idol combined black and white, created a classic concept, the combination of both tones never fails. You can change the jeans for a skirt for a more feminine touch.

Back To Basics

One of the clothes that took over the season was the knitted vests, Stray Kids’ Jeongin wore a formal but fun outfit with his favorite shades: beige, black and white. What did you think of him look?

Yellow

A color that is perfect throughout the year is yellow, Jeongin from Stray Kids wore her most cheerful and fun side with this outfit, which is simple and causal, it combines elements that you surely have in your closet such as a shirt, jeans, belt.

Are you STAY? Surely you want to see the most emblematic looks of Bang Chan, in Rex Nation we have the 4 outfits of the leader of Stray Kids that show her style.



