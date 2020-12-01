4 Outfits inspired by Kai and his MV debut Mmmh

EXO’s Kai debuted as a solo artist with his album “KAI (开)”, the dancer from SM agency demonstrated his talent for urban style and R&B, and also made his fans fall in love with the best outfits.

Currently, EXO paused their group activities due to the military service of several of their classmates, Suho and Chen recently enlisted, so the boys have taken the opportunity to undertake solo and duo projects and Kai was responsible for starting a new era in his carrer.

Considered one of the best K-pop dancers, Kai premiered his first solo MV “Mmmh”, which already has more than 7 million views, in addition to selling more than 160 thousand copies with his album on the first day In addition, he received messages of support and congratulations from EXO-L.

The member of the K-pop group is characterized by being one of the best in his area, with an urban style, hip hop beats and a slow melody of RB &, the idol managed to conquer his fans with his dance movements and above all with their outfits.

The singer is a faithful lover of fashion and did not miss the opportunity to wear his best outfits for the scenes in the video, from a cowboy outfit, urban garments that adhere to his style, to elegant and casual looks that highlighted his appeal. The video combines elegance, aesthetics and the sexy side of Kai. Who performed the choreography wearing his best clothes.

If you want to imitate the style of the idol, we leave you a list with 4 outfits inspired by Kai’s “Mmmh”, you will need some basic clothes to recreate each outfit.

KAI INSPIRES THE BEST OUTFITS WITH MMMH

The EXO member held a VLive broadcast to celebrate the release of his first solo album, the idol received several messages of support, and a fan letter made him cry.

E-Girl

If you want to look chic and flirty at the same time, you need dark clothes, chains and sneakers to recreate Kai’s street style in the MV “Mmmh.” You will have a dark and mysterious aura with this youthful and casual outfit at the same time. You can take advantage of your image to take a portrait or for the next parties.

Passion

Kai is known for his great sense for fashion, he likes brands like Gucci or Versace. Without a doubt, his debut reflected various aspects of his personality, such as his talent as a professional model. You can imitate his style with a short sweater, bright colored pants, patent leather shoes and a cute hat with striking details.

Cowboy

The idol showed his best dance moves and an aesthetic image with this outfit, which consists of flared jeans, a high-necked blouse, hat, and boots. If you want to have a chic touch to your style, this fashion trend is for you.

Ethereal

Dark fashion is a trend that you can easily replicate, the idol stole the sighs of his fans with a totally black outfit, painted his nails with varnish of the same color, while wearing a silk trench coat and dark pants. You can recreate this sexy outfit with a top, heels, dark makeup and earrings.



