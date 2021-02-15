4 Nintendo Switch games for less than $ 100

The Nintendo Switch video game gained even more space in the Brazilian market with the arrival of its eShop. The console that can be used with a television or the device itself brings versatility and an exclusive catalog that appeals to everyone.

However, the value of the Nintendo Switch does not please everyone, especially when investing in games for the console. But with the partnership with Nuuvem, a gaming e-commerce, you can find some options with more affordable prices.

We have separated some options for you to have what to play on your Nintendo Switch without spending a lot. Check out.

Snipperclips – Cut it out, together!

Promising lots of action and fun challenges at various levels of difficulty, Snipperclips – Cut it out, together! presents the heroes Snip and Clip on a unique journey, where they must cut themselves and help each other to overcome numerous obstacles. It is possible to play online with up to four players, and to test various game formats from competitive to cooperative, each with its own system and puzzles that will test participants to their limits.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D

Remake of one of the greatest video game classics, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D brings the whole adventure launched in the late 90s to the new generation, with incredible graphics and a complete visual makeover, now without the need for 3D glasses . In the game, players will explore Hyrule from a totally different perspective, featuring intuitive interface, enhanced control mechanics and the full potential of 3DS in a practically new Zelda game.

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light

Rescuing the nostalgia of one of the biggest Super Nintendo franchises, the game comes in a limited and exclusive version for the Nintendo Switch video game, bringing a dense story with 25 chapters and 50 selectable heroes. Nintendo’s turn-based RPG now features a new rescue system, allowing players to return on their adventures without losing progress or units eliminated in combat.

Pokémon Crystal Version

Striking to many fans of Game Boy laptops, Pokémon Crystal Version is the definitive experience of a Pokémon Master, and takes players to explore a vast universe of duels and creatures between large bows of the Pokémon anime. The title features over 200 monsters to be captured, countless unique cities, incredible exploration mechanics and legendary Pokémon epics.