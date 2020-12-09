4 New Games on DLSS List and Official RTX Support for Minecraft: Cyberpunk 2077 on the Door

NVIDIA announced today that four new games are getting NVIDIA DLSS support, which significantly increases frame rates (FPS) while maintaining superior image quality. In addition to these games, there are Minecraft with RTX released today in beta and Cyberpunk 2077, which will be released this week.

New DLSS Games in December

In December, he joined the cast of the DLSS games CRSED: FOAD (formerly Cuisine Royale, December 3), Moonlight Blade (December 7), Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (coming December) and Scavengers (available in ‘tech tests’ today). Increases the number of DLSS supported games to 30.

Thanks to DLSS, performance can be seen in each of the following games:

DLSS, CRSED: Increases performance by up to 40% in F.O.A.D. This means that every GeForce RTX graphics card can play the game at over 90 FPS in 4K.

DLSS can more than double your frame rate on the Moonlight Blade. This means that every GeForce RTX graphics card can play the game in 4K at over 60FPS.

DLSS increases performance by up to 50% on Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord. This means that every GeForce RTX graphics card can play the game in 4K at over 60FPS.

DLSS increases the performance in Scavengers up to 40%. This means that every GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics card can play the game at over 60FPS in 4K.

Officially RTX is Now ON in Minecraft!

Today Minecraft with RTX for Windows 10 is moving from beta to official version. Minecraft with RTX supports NVIDIA DLSS along with path tracing, meaning all lighting in the game becomes ray traced. In Minecraft with RTX, players will be able to see everything enhanced with a special Physically Based Processing texture pack in worlds powered by ray traced effects to further enhance their experience.

To celebrate the launch of Minecraft with RTX, NVIDIA is releasing 2 new worlds for Minecraft, bringing the total official RTX world number to 15. The Colosseum world is now available, and Dungeon Dash will be joining it soon.

Comparing RTX with Minecraft

Looking for benchmarking? Check out the roughly 60-second comparison set in the Portal Pioneers RTX world, which can be found on the Minecraft marketplace. During the Minecart ride, you’ll want your favorite frame viewer to capture your performance data.

For more information, you can check the updated Review Guide at www.nvidia-press.com.

Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Glows with DLSS and Ray Tracing

Cyberpunk 2077, which uses shadows, reflections, diffuse illumination and spherical illumination, all powered by ray tracing with NVIDIA DLSS, will be launched soon. Ray tracing visually activates next-generation graphics that make Cyberpunk 2077 look more cinematic and immersive. In this way, sunlight shadows, global illumination, sky lighting, emissive surfaces and reflections all look strikingly realistic. DLSS, on the other hand, is a must-have feature for playback with ray tracing, which increases frame rates (FPS) while providing superior image quality. With the realistic shadows and lighting and the added performance of NVIDIA DLSS, no other platform can compare to the Cyberpunk 2077 experience on a GeForce RTX-powered PC.

DLSS Game Changer

Supported by special AI processors on GeForce RTX graphics cards called tensor cores, DLSS has accelerated performance in 30 games to date, significantly increasing frame rates. This allows GeForce RTX gamers to experience high performance gaming at the highest resolutions and detail settings and when using immersive beams.



