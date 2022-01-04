4 Most Anticipated Fantasy Dramas of 2022 and Release Dates

The streaming platforms Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max plan to launch two major television adaptations in 2022, whose franchises have become the most successful in recent decades. While Netflix will finally be able to see season 4 of one of the most anticipated fiction and suspense dramas on fan screens. For its part, the Starz television network has already set the premiere date for season 6 of its most watched fantasy series.

Outlander Season 6

Starz is scheduled to premiere season 6 of Outlander on March 6, 2022. The fantasy series starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe promises to deliver the best television drama in eight hour-and-a-half episodes each, featuring Jamie. and Claire with the Fraser family going through new difficulties in the middle of the revolutionary war in North Carolina.

The Lord of the rings

Among the television adaptations most anticipated by fans is undoubtedly The Lord of the Rings. After seeing the film trilogy of the saga inspired by the literary work of J.R.R. Tolkien, the series will arrive on Amazon Prime and its release date is scheduled for September 2, 2022. It is set during the Second Middle Age of the Earth, which means that it serves as a prequel to the events that occurred in the family tales from The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings movies.

Stranger Things Season 4

The fiction and suspense series lStranger Things will arrive on Netflix in summer 2022 as announced by the most recent teaser for season 4, after a three-year absence from fan screens. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and the rest of the Hawkins gang will return with new adventures while part of the group moves to California, while the fate of Hopper (David Harbor) is decided, who remained in hands of the Russians at the end of the third installment.

Trailer for House of the Dragon, the most anticipated fantasy drama of 2022

House of the Dragon

According to the specialized page IMDb, the fantasy series most anticipated by fans is House of the Dragon, which will probably appear on screen in mid-2022 through HBO Max. The prequel to Game of Thrones, will narrate the civil war that directly involves the House of Targaryen 180 years before the events that occurred in the original drama that concluded after eight seasons on the air with a divisive ending.

In 2022, HBO will try to return fire to the franchise with House of the Dragon that will focus on this war known as the Dance of the Dragons, inspired by one of the literary works of George R.R. Martin, who recently released his insights after watching the first episode.