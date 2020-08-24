4 million Spaniards don’t have High Speed Internet

The 3-month confinement that we have lived through – and that we pray that it does not have to impose itself again – has made many sectors in Spain have had to put the batteries with that of ‘Telework’, from companies in various fields to the education sector national. And it is that teleworking has become normalized in this country, but there are still many areas of Spain that are not prepared for it, especially in rural areas.

Teleworking has come to stay in Spain

The global telecommunications company Viasat has carried out a study in Spain to analyze the habits of Spaniards in relation to the internet, as well as the impact that the pandemic has had on their daily use. And the results can no longer speak for themselves, since 72% of those surveyed have been convinced that “rural regions [of Spain] are not ready for teleworking.”

The confinement and the COVID 19 crisis have changed the mentality of many, and a very high 85% of those surveyed acknowledge having changed their idea about working from home, an option that has been normalized after confinement. And 39% of these believe that this situation “will extend over time and that it is not a temporary measure.”

In the present day that we live, the data reveal that when selecting an internet service at home, Spaniards prefer a quality network to:

– Telecommuting: 67%

– Buy online: 59%

– Get informed and consume entertainment: 56%

4 million Spaniards without ADSL

The problem is that not all areas of the country have the same coverage, and according to Viasat data, almost 4 million citizens lack a high-speed connection in Spain, so many users consume their mobile data when they decide to pass a few days out. Specifically, 19% of the Spanish participants in the study have stated that the contracted rate for their smartphone is insufficient for them to finish the month if they have to travel.

63% of those surveyed say that they take into account the quality of the Internet connection available when planning a trip or looking for accommodation. In addition, 40% end up choosing a rural or mountain destination, instead of going to the beach, which confirms the need for a quality network in the peninsular territory.

Trade and Education

More interesting data from the survey indicate that 90% of Spaniards make purchases over the Internet. In addition, 45% of those surveyed prefer online purchases over physical commerce. Confinement has encouraged online purchases, with 36% of users surveyed saying they spend between 2 and 5 hours a week searching for products on the Internet.

In the field of Education, which has also had to wake up during confinement, 58% of those surveyed have declared that they use the Internet to help their children study or carry out homework. And the thing is that the internet has also played a determining role in the educational field; not only by making streaming classes possible, but also as an information resource during the months in which millions of students have had to be out of class.



